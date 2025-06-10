Carlos Alcaraz has put some breathing space between himself and Jannik Sinner in the ATP Rankings Race To Turin, which is usually a yardstick for the year-end No 1 ranking.

In a match that will go down as one of the all-time Grand Slam final classics, Alcaraz defeated Sinner in five sets to successfully defend his French Open crown.

The Spaniard’s 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (10-2) victory in five hours in 29 minutes was the longest Roland Garros final while it is the second-longest in Grand Slam final in Open Era history.

Alcaraz didn’t just win the Coupe des Mousquetaires (The Musketeers’ Cup), he also boosted his points tally in the Race To Turin with eight players looking to qualify for the 2025 ATP Finals in November.

The players who occupy the top eight places in the Race To Turin at the cutoff date at the end of the regular ATP Tour season will book their places in the year-end tournament.

If a current-year Grand Slam champion is not among the top eight, then the final place will be reserved for that player if he sits between ninth and 20th in the Race.

The players who finish at No 9 and No 10 will take the alternate spots for the ATP Finals and step up should one of the qualifiers be unable to play.

Sinner, who won the Australian Open, and Alcaraz have won the opening two majors of the year and the latter has increased his lead with his French Open title.

The 22-year-old started the tournament with a 1,090-point lead over the Italian and he has increased his advantage to 1,790.

Sinner, of course, missed several tournaments – including four ATP Masters 1000 events – during his three-month ban for his failed drug tests in 2024.

Alcaraz’s big lead is also good news for his hopes of claiming the year-end No 1 ranking for a second time as the player who finishes top in the Race To Turin more often than not ends the season at No 1.

The Spaniard was the year-end No 1 in 2022 while Sinner finished top last year as he also won the 2024 ATP Finals.

Back to the official Race, third-placed Alexander Zverev has lost some ground following his early exit in Paris, but it is incredibly tight between third and eighth with only 1,025 points separating Zverev and Tommy Paul.

Jack Draper sits in fourth, but he is only 90 points ahead of Lorenzo Musetti, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros.

American Paul was one of the biggest winners in terms of the Race as he has surged into contention after reaching the quarter-final of the French Open.

But those just outside the top eight, including Alex de Minaur, Holger Rune and Ben Shelton, not too far off Paul’s points tally of 1,900.

Top 15 in ATP Rankings Race (June 10)

1. Carlos Alcaraz – 5,740

2. Jannik Sinner – 3,950

3. Alexander Zverev – 2,925

4. Jack Draper – 2,690

5. Lorenzo Musetti – 2,600

6. Novak Djokovic – 2,580

7. Casper Ruud – 2,075

8. Tommy Paul – 1,900

9. Alex de Minaur – 1,835

10. Holger Rune – 1,730

11. Ben Shelton – 1,710

12. Jakub Mensik – 1,680

13. Francisco Cerundolo – 1,675

14. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina – 1,470

15. Andrey Rublev – 1,470