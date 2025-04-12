Alexander Zverev has admitted that he has “no idea right now” how to regain his form, but he will need to come up with a plan for the BMW Open as he doesn’t have the easiest of draws.

The world No 2 is 14-6 so far in 2025 with six of those wins coming during his run to the Australian Open final where he finished runner-up to Jannik Sinner.

Zverev is 6-5 since the season-opening Grand Slam as most recently he lost his opening match at the Indian Wells Open, lost in the round of 16 at the Miami Open and the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

His disastrous run of form means he is no longer able to replace Sinner at No 1 in the ATP Rankings before the Italian returns from his three-month ban.

“You win one or two matches like this, there is no more questions, you know, for me in my mind and for all of you guys,” the three-time Grand Slam runner-up said after his loss in Monte Carlo.

“But I lost three sets in Buenos Aires, I lost three sets in Rio, I lost three sets in Indian Wells, I lost three sets in Miami, I lost three sets here, and I didn’t win a single one. So that’s the matter.”

He added: “I have no idea right now [how to fix this]. I have been trying to figure it out for months now. I don’t know anymore.”

Instead Zverev is now in danger of losing second place to Carlos Alcaraz as the Spaniard will overtake him if he wins the Monte Carlo title.

But the German could regain the spot if he has a good run in at the Bavarian International Tennis Championships and Alcaraz stutters in Barcelona next week.

Zverev is the top seed in Munich and faces Alexandre Muller in the first round and if he gets through that he will face either Daniel Altmaier or a lucky loser/qualifier in the second round.

But the draw gets tougher after that as Tallon Griekspoor, who beat the German in Indian Wells, or Miami Open champion Jakub Mensik in the quarter-final.

Fourth seed Ugo Humbert or eighth seed Denis Shapovalov could await in the semi-final, but the latter has a tricky first-round match against Gael Monfils.

Second seed Ben Shelton is the big hitter in the bottom half of the draw and the American will kick off his campaign against a qualifier or a lucky loser while he is projected to meet seventh seed Jiri Lehecka in the quarter-final.

Third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime is also in the draw and faces Mariano Navone in his opener with fifth seed Francisco Cerundolo a likely quarter-final opponent. However, Cerundolo has a tough opener against defending champion Jan-Lennard Struff.