The official Italian Open website has confirmed the prize money for both the 2025 editions of the ATP and WTA tournaments, and the men’s winner will once again earn more than the women’s champion.

This, despite a 2023 commitment from the “Rome event to ensure this [equal prize money] is in place by 2025”.

There has been a big uproar in recent years at the joint-ATP-WTA event over the money on offer to the men and women as in 2022 Novak Djokovic earned €836,355 for winning the title while Iga Swiatek received €332,260 for her trophy run.

Ahead of the 2023 edition, both the Italian Tennis Federation and WTA revealed they had taken major strides to give men and women the same prize money “within three years”.

“For the first time in history we have started the process that over three years will lead to equal prize money between the women’s and the men’s tournaments,” Italian tennis federation president Angelo Binaghi said at a press conference.

“We’re talking about 8 million euros (nearly $9 million) for each event,” Binaghi added. “We can make this big leap because the first female CEO of a big bank in Italy has provided us with the necessary resources.”

At the same time, the WTA told The Associated Press: “With WTA’s continued efforts to achieve equal prize money at all events, we are excited for the commitment that has been made by the Rome event to ensure this is in place by 2025. It is our hope to see this commitment achieved at more WTA events.”

The statement added: “We appreciate the unwavering commitment from the events who currently are paying equal prize money and again the commitment being made by Rome to make sure this is in place by 2025.”

Daniil Medvedev earned €1,105,265 for winning the 2023 title and Elena Rybakina was handed a cheque of €521,754. The wage gap was further reduced in 2024 as men’s champion Alexander Zverev received €963,225 and Swiatek €699,690.

The gap will be even closer in 2025, but they have missed the goal of equal prize money by this year.

According to Internazionalibnlditalia.com, the ATP singles champion will earn €985,030 (about $1,123,566) while the WTA winner will receive €877,390. And there is a gap for all rounds of the tournament.

ATP Prize Money:

Winner: €985,030

Finalist: €523,870

Semi-finalist: €291,040

Quarter-finalist: €165,670

Round of 16: €90,445

Round of 32: €52,925

Round of 64: €30,895

Round of 96: €20,820

WTA Prize Money:

Winner: €877,390

Finalist: €456,735

Semi-finalist: €240,380

Quarter-finalist: €124,700

Round of 16: €66,110

Round of 32: €38,313

Round of 64: €21,215

Round of 96: €13,150

The Madrid Open and Miami Open awarded equal prize money to both the men’s and women’s players in all rounds while at the Indian Wells Open the money distribution was slightly different.

At the Madrid Open, both the men’s and women’s winners earned €985,030 while those who lost in the first round received €20,820.

Although the overall prize money kitty was the same for the Indian Wells ATP and WTA events, the latter opted to give those who lost in the earlier rounds more money than the ATP counterparts.

It was reversed during the latter stages though as the men’s champion earned $1,201,125 while the women’s winner received a cheque of $1,127,500.