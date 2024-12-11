The 2025 tennis campaign is just around the corner with the first tournaments kicking off in late December.

A lot of the players have already started their pre-season training for the new season and many of them will soon be heading Down Under for their first official tournaments of 2025.

The new calendar will start with three events before the Australian Open warm-up swing comes to a conclusion a week before the season-opening Grand Slam with two more ATP 250 events.

The United Cup starts on December 27 while the Brisbane International and Hong Kong Open will get underway on December 30.

So where will the likes of Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic start the 2025 season?

Jannik Sinner

World No 1 Sinner has decided to stick to his winning recipe as he will once again not play any warm-up events before the Australian Open, instead heading straight to Melbourne for his title defence.

He also kicked off his 2024 campaign at the season-opening Grand Slam and that went well as he won his maiden major by defeating the likes of Djokovic and Medvedev en route to lifting the trophy.

Alexander Zverev

Zverev steered Germany to the United Cup title in 2024 as they beat Poland in the final and he will return for their title defence.

The world No 2 followed up last year’s United Cup with a run to the semi-final of the Australian Open where he lost in five sets against Medvedev.

Carlos Alcaraz

Four-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz has only once played a warm-up tournament before the Australian Open and that was back in 2021.

The Spaniard will again start his new season without any competitive matches as his first event of the campaign will be at Melbourne Park.

However, he will play some exhibition/charity matches along with Sinner and Novak Djokovic.

ATP schedules

Jannik Sinner’s 2025 tennis schedule

Carlos Alcaraz 2025 schedule

Novak Djokovic’s 2025 tennis schedule

Taylor Fritz

World No 4 Fritz has represented the United States at the team events Down Under the past few years and he will again be in action for his country at the United Cup.

In 2023 he was part of the team that won the inaugural United Cup, but last year they failed to reach the play-off stage.

Fritz will line up alongside Coco Gauff, Denis Kudla and Danielle Collins at the 2025 edition.

Daniil Medvedev

Former world No 1 Daniil Medvedev is one of those who have switched from a warm-up event to warming up on the practice court as in 2024 he didn’t play a tournament before the Australian Open and reached the final.

It was a good decision to conserve energy as he ended up spending more than 24 hours on court at Melbourne Park.

Same again in 2025?

Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud has represented Norway at the ATP Cup and United Cup the past three years and he will again be involved in the team tournament in 2025.

Novak Djokovic

After playing at the United Cup in 2024, the great Novak Djokovic will play at the Brisbane International in 2025.

The last time he kicked off his season at an ATP 250 was in 2023 in Adelaide and that turned out pretty well as he won the title and went on to win the Australian Open.

Other stars:

United Cup

Some other ATP players involved in the United Cup are Alex de Minaur, Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitispas and Jack Draper.

Brisbane International

World No 10 Grigor Dimitrov will be in the draw along with Holger Rune, Frances Tiafoe, Sebastian Korda and Alexei Popyrin.

Hong Kong Open

World No 8 Andrey Rublev will return to defend his title with Lorenzo Musetti, Karen Khachanov and Arthur Fils also set to feature.

Second week of January

Adelaide International

Tommy Paul, Sebastian Korda, defending champion Jiri Lehecka, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Thanasi Kokkinakis will play at the ATP 250 event.

Auckland Open

Ben Shelton will be the big drawcard in New Zealand along with defending champion Alejandro Tabilo and rising stars Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Alex Michelsen.