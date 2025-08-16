Carlos Alcaraz is now at No 3 on the list of players with the best win-rate percentage at ATP Masters 1000 events after overtaking Roger Federer with his latest win at the Cincinnati Open.

Five-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz overcame a second-set slump, which has now become a theme for him, to beat Andrey Rublev in 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 and reach the 12th Masters 1000 semi-final of his career.

The Spaniard started the Cincinnati event with a 12-match unbeaten run at Masters level as he won the Monte Carlo Masters and Italian Open before skipping the Canadian Open. And he has now taken his winning streak to 15 matches after notching up his fourth win in Ohio.

With his latest wins, Alcaraz moved to 82-23 in terms of his win-loss record as he moved to a 78.1% winning percentage and he now finds himself ahead of the great Federer for best percentage since the introduction of the Masters 1000 series in 1990.

The 5 Men With Best Win Percentage At ATP Masters 1000 Level

5. Jannik Sinner – 76.3%

Four-time Masters champion Sinner is yet to win an ATP 1000 title in 2025 as he has played in only one event, the Italian Open where he finished runner-up to Alcaraz, but his record following his run to the semi-final of the Cincinnati Open stands at 87-28.

The Italian looks set to move up the list in the coming years.

4. Roger Federer – 77.9%

Federer initially held the record for most ATP Masters 1000 titles, but he has slipped to No 3 behind Novak Djokovic (40) and Rafael Nadal (36) and he was well off their pace in the end.

The Swiss Maestro finished his career with 28 trophies and a win-loss record of 381–108.

3. Carlos Alcaraz – 78.1%

The Spaniard has already won seven Masters titles at the age of 22 with the most recent two coming in Monte Carlo and Rome earlier in 2025. Interestingly, he is yet to win more than two Masters titles in a season as he also won 1 in 2024, two in 2023 and two in 2022.

Alcaraz is currently joint-seventh for most Masters titles won, while his win-loss record is 82-23 and he can improve on that in Cincinnati after reaching the semi-final.

2. Novak Djokovic – 81.5%

The ATP Masters title record-holder has a win-loss record of 414–94.

Djokovic, of course, is the only player to win the Career Golden Masters (all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments) and he has done it twice as he first completed the feat in 2018 and then again in 2020.

But his stats have dropped in recent years as he hasn’t won a Masters title since he lifted the 2023 Paris Masters trophy while this year he suffered three second-round exits while he finished runner-up at the Miami Open.

1. Rafael Nadal – 82%

The 22-time Grand Slam is the only other player besides Djokovic to record more than 400 Masters wins. When he retired in November 2024, Nadal he had a 410–90 win-loss record.

Unsurprisingly, his biggest successes came at the clay-court Masters tournaments as he had a 92% win rate in Monte Carlo after winning 11 titles while he was 70–9 (89%) at the Italian Open, having won 10 titles.