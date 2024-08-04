‘Absolutely ridiculous’ – Denis Shapovalov default leads to calls for change to tennis rule

Denis Shapovalov has received support from some of his ATP colleagues after he lost his prize money and ranking points following his disqualification from the Washington Open.

Former world No 10 Shapovalov was defaulted during his Citi DC quarter-final match against Ben Shelton on Friday with the controversy coming late in the second set.

The Canadian’s frustrations boiled over during the latter stages of the set. After losing the opening set 7-6 (7-5), Shapovalov made an unforced error as hit the ball into the net to give Shelton a match point at 6-6 (6-3) and he twice threw his racket on the ground.

Shapovalov then got involved in an exchange with a spectator in the stand and reportedly used an expletive word during the confrontation.

The 25-year-old at one stage was heard saying: “I’ve worked hard all my life…f**k you.”

The umpire gave him a code violation for unsportsmanlike behaviour and the ATP supervisor was called to the court, much to the player’s frustration as he told the chair official: “What do you mean? He’s talking to me. What are you talking about? Give me a code but don’t call the supervisor!”

Following a brief discussion between the chair umpire and supervisor, Shapovalov was defaulted.

Players who are disqualified from matches automatically lose their prize money and ranking points for the tournament.

Shapovalov was due to earn $53,240 and 100 ranking points for reaching the quarter-final, but he will leave Washington empty-handed with the ranking points a big blow. The Canadian is currently at No 139 and 100 points would have seen him move up 33 points to No 106.

Vasek Pospisil, who is the co-founder of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), feels it is time to scrap that rule.

“This rule needs the [sic] change. Absolutely ridiculous that someone would lose all their prize money and points for something like this,” he wrote on X.

Alexander Bublik also criticised the ATP for the default as he is unhappy that spectators are allowed to say what they want to players.

“We back to complete nonsense again? Next time we going to get defaulted because we looked at the spectator the ‘wrong way’ but they can do and say whatever they want?” he wrote on Instagram.

Shelton was delighted with the victory, but he didn’t want to discuss THAT incident.

“No, I mean, it is what it is. I think it was a tough situation all around. I don’t really have any other comments on that situation,” the American said.

“Just looking forward to the semi-finals. Love to talk about the tennis or the tennis that’s going to be played tomorrow. I just kind of want to let it rest.”