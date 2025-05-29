Stefanos Tsitsipas is on the verge of exiting the top 20 of the ATP Rankings and it will bring an end to the second-longest uninterrupted run of active players.

The Greek won the Dubai Tennis Championships in February, but that has been his only highlight in an otherwise disappointing campaign as he lost in the first round of the Australian Open and failed to reach the business end of the five ATP Masters 1000 events.

Tsitsipas’ horrible run of form saw him start the 2025 French Open – a tournament where he finished runner-up in 2021 – down at No 20 in the rankings.

And he is set to go from bad to worse following an “immature” display during his shock second-round loss to world No 167 Matteo Gigante.

“I feel like my focus kind of faded away for quite a bit (during the match) and I wasn’t fully present in the moment,” he said after the loss.

“I seemed to be playing immature sometimes during the match and obviously I’m not extremely happy about that.

“I would describe that immaturity, not knowing how to handle those situations a little bit more conservative and not so impulsive.”

He is now set to drop to No 25 in the rankings after the French Open and it will be the first time since August 2017 that he will not be in the top 20.

He is currently second on the list second behind Novak Djokovic for active players with the longest top 20 streaks.

In case you are wondering about the all-time list, Roger Federer leads it with 1062 weeks, Nadal is second on 938 weeks and Jimmy Connors third with 861 weeks.

Active players with longest top 20 streaks:

7. Marin Cilic – 264 weeks

No surprise that Croatian Cilic’s uninterrupted run in the top 20 was during his peak when he won the US Open in 2014.

To be fair, he entered the top 20 before his title run in July 2014 – and stayed there until August 2019.

6. Milos Raonic – 264

Canadian Raonic finished runner-up to Andy Murray at Wimbledon in 2016 and that was in the middle of his top-20 streak as it lasted from August 2012 until September 2017.

During that period he also reached the semi-final at Wimbledon, the Australian Open and ATP Finals and finished runner-up at three Masters tournaments.

5. Stan Wawrinka – 291

Three-time Grand Slam winner Wawrinka peaked at No 3 in the rankings, but he is currently ranked outside the top 100 and has admitted retirement is close.

The Swiss just missed out on the 300 consecutive weeks in the top 20 with the run starting in August 2012 and ending in March 2018 when he started struggling with injuries.

4. Alexander Zverev – 292

The three-time Grand Slam runner-up made his top 20 breakthrough in May 2017 on the back of his Italian Open title and he enjoyed incredible success after that as he reached No 4 in the rankings and won the ATP Finals the following year.

He then peaked at No 3 in 2021 and looked set for another incredible campaign in 2022, but suffered a horrific injury at the French Open and was inactive for the rest of the year.

His streak ended in April 2023 as he struggled for form after his comeback.

3. Daniil Medvedev – 324

Medvedev’s streak will continue after the 2025 French Open despite his second-round exit as he didn’t have too many points to defend.

The 2021 US Open winner entered the top 20 in October 2018 and he is set to add a few more weeks.

2. Stefanos Tsitsipas – 334

The Greek has been part of the top 20 for nearly seven years following his entry in August 2018 and has finished runner-up at two Grand Slams and won the 2019 ATP Finals.

He surged to a high of No 4, but his slump started in late 2024 as he finished the year at No 11 and will drop out of the top 20 at the start of June.

1. Novak Djokovic – 606

No surprises about the name at No 1 as Djokovic’s longest stint in the top 20 was from October 2006 until May 2018. During that period he won 11 Grand Slams, multiple ATP Finals and dozens of other titles as he also peaked at No 1.

His run was only ended as he missed the latter half of the 2017 season due to injury and then struggled on his return.

Djokovic’s current stint inside the top 20 started in July 2018 and is ongoing at 300-plus weeks.