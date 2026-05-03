Jannik Sinner’s brutally one-sided win against Alexander Zverev in the Madrid Open final confirmed the world No 1 is a long way ahead of his nearest rival right now, with humbled finalist Alexander Zverev offering up some candid comments after his 6-1, 6-2 battering.

Sinner won his first Madrid Open title in predictable fashion and if he can now add the Italian Open title in Rome to his collection in a tournament that gets underway next week, he will join Novak Djokovic as the only player to win all nine of the ATP Tour’s marquee events.

Zverev looked beaten early in the match and if it were a boxing contest, it would have been called off long before the end.

Make no mistake, this was a worrying day for the men’s game as the gap Sinner appears to have opened up on all his rivals in the absence of the injured Carlos Alcaraz suggests he could dominate the game until the Spaniard recovers from his wrist injury.

Could it get boring if Sinner wins tournaments with this level of ease?

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The answer to that question has to be in the affirmative and Zverev felt the need to offer an apology to the Madrid fans who offered a muted reaction to a final that came to an end in less than an hour.

“First of all super sorry for the final. It was not my best day,” said Zverev in his on court interview.

“Then, of course, congratulations to Jannik. Best player in the world by far at the moment.

“Really, no chance for most of the people, for us at the moment against you. Also, to your team, you guys are doing an incredible job every single week. Maybe at the French Open, have a break.”

Zverev already lacked belief that he could compete with Sinner and this mauling will add to his negative mindset against the world No 1, with the Italian now an even stronger favourite to win his first French Open title next month after his dismantling of the player who will be the second seed at Roland Garros.

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This latest win for Sinner ensured he became the first man in tennis history to win five straight ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, with his stunning run starting in Paris at the back end of 2025.

He has backed that up by winning at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and now Madrid, with Sinner suggesting his preparation was a key to his latest success.

“I think you win matches before matches,” Sinner told Sky Sports. “I try to put the right preparations in and I’m very careful about what I put in my body.

“When I’m serving well in fast conditions like this, it helps. Starting with a break up right away against Sashca is a good start.

“He didn’t play his best and was a bit tired, but I played well.”

Sinner will now head off to Rome to entertain his home fans, with the ease of this latest Masters 1000 title success helping him to head back to his homeland without putting too much strain on his weary body after a hectic few months of relentless success.

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