Carlos Alcaraz will kick off the 2025 ATP Finals as the top seed while Jannik Sinner is the second seed and defending champion, but who is the favourite to win this year’s tournament?

According to world No 3 Alexander Zverev, there is no question that there is a massive distance between the two in the ATP Rankings and the chasing pack, but he feels one of them will have the edge at the season-ending tournament in Turin.

Alcaraz and Sinner have shared the four Grand Slams the past two years and last year the latter won the most titles (nine) and topped the prize money earnings ($21,069,473) while this year the Spaniard has already won nine titles and earned $16,099,427 with only the ATP Finals remaining.

In terms of the rankings, Sinner was No 1 for 65 consecutive weeks before Alcaraz replaced him on September 8.

The Spaniard spent eight weeks at the top before Sinner regained top spot after his Paris Masters title run, but Alcaraz will be back at No 1 on Monday with their final positions to be determined after the Turin event.

Alcaraz is on 11,050 in the Live Rankings with Sinner on 10,000 and Zverev is a massive 5,040 adrift of the Italian.

“I think everyone is distant from Jannik and Carlos right now. It’s not a perception, it’s the truth,” the three-time Grand Slam finalist said.

“This year I’ve had some problems, some physical problems practically all the time, I’ve struggled health-wise. But when I’ve been healthy and able to compete, as I felt in the last few weeks in Vienna and Paris, I think I’ve also shown good tennis.

“When I take care of my body and am 100%, I feel like I can compete with the best players in the world. But the perception of being distant from Jannik and Carlos is not a perception, it’s the truth.”

ATP News

Novak Djokovic has questions to answer as he reveals big ATP Finals decision

ATP Finals: How do ranking points and prize money work at year-end championships?

Zverev is in the Bjorn Borg Group alongside Sinner, Ben Shelton and Felix Auger-Aliassime while Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Musetti are in the Jimmy Connors Group.

When asked if there was a preference in terms of being in the same group as Alcaraz or Sinner the German replied: “Carlos.”

He quickly added: “Actually, it doesn’t really matter. I mean, it does matter, but obviously they’re both the best in the world.

“But on this surface, indoors and on hard courts — and I think the courts are faster than in Paris — I think Jannik is the strongest. I think Carlos would agree, too.

“Of course, anyone can beat anyone, but the last two years I was in the same group as Carlos and won both times. I didn’t really have a preference. In fact, I was hoping they could both be in the same group…”