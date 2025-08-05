Alexander Zverev admits he has a fresh outlook on life since becoming a father as he has decided to follow in Roger Federer’s footsteps by making a behavioural change, saying he wants “to be a tennis role model”.

World No 3 Zverev has found himself in hot water on and off the court regularly in the past few years as he faced domestic abuse allegations from two former partners, while he has been known to lose his temper during matches, leading to racket smashes and, on one occasion, a default from a tournament after verbally abusing a chair umpire.

But the 28-year-old insists he is a changed man with fatherhood and all-time tennis great Federer playing big roles.

Zverev became a first-time father in 2021 when his former partner Brenda Patea gave birth to a daughter named Mayla, and it has resulted in an attitude shift.

There was a moment during his Canadian Open quarter-final match against Alexei Popyrin where he was tested after going behind while he was also heckled at one point while serving, but he somehow managed to keep it together and went on to beat the Australian 6-7 (8-9), 6-4, 6-3.

After the match he stated: “Some time ago, I would have smashed a racket after the first set, but I have not done so in three and a half years, and it will continue to be that way.

“I have accepted the responsibility I have as a person to be a tennis role model. Becoming a father has changed me; I want to set a good example and be remembered for my tennis and the good things I do off the court, such as with my Foundation, not for my outbursts that I used to have, right? That’s just something that at some point it just comes.”

“In a way, Federer has been an inspiration for making this change. Seeing how he lost his temper when he was young and then became absolute perfection made me make this decision.”

Federer was also known to be a bit hot-headed early on in his career, but he changed his attitude and became a tennis role model and remains an inspiration to many despite his retirement in 2022.

He also launched the Roger Federer Foundation during his playing days with money raised used to provide education for underprivileged children.

Zverev has also followed in Federer’s footsteps in that regard.

The German became one of the first high-profile tennis players to reveal that he has type 1 diabetes as he made it public in 2022, revealing he was first diagnosed at the age of three.

He launched the Alexander Zverev Foundation that year with the main focus on supporting children living with the chronic illness.

The former world No 2 added: “There’s quite a lot of work that I do with my foundation, and with my family as well, which can be beneficial and helps people around the world.”