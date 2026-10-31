Alexander Zverev’s Vienna Open prize money and ranking points after semi-final exit

Alexander Zverev will claim the world No 1 ranking for the first time on Monday but will not have a new title to celebrate after defeat in the semi-final of the Vienna Open.

A runner-up at this tournament twelve months ago, Zverev was the top seed at the ATP 500 event this year and was among the favourites for glory in the Austrian capital.

However, his hopes of glory were dashed in a dramatic semi-final on Saturday, with the German tasting defeat to fifth seed Alex de Minaur.

After dropping the opening set to his Australian rival, Zverev rebounded with a dominant second set, but it was de Minaur who held firm in the closing stages to seal a 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4) triumph — booking a date with Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s final.

Zverev will become the 30th world No 1 in ATP Rankings history on Monday despite his defeat but, with his campaign now over, we look at the ranking points and prize money he will take home from the event.

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What ranking points did Zverev earn?

Significant ranking points are on offer in Vienna, with the winner of Sunday’s final between de Minaur and Alcaraz set to earn 500 ranking points, while the runner-up will take home 330 points.

Zverev earned 330 points for his runner-up finish twelve months, with 320 of those points dropping off the ATP Rankings at the start of this week.

For his semi-final run in Vienna this year, the German has earned 200 ranking points.

With the 400 ranking points he earned for reaching the semi-final of the Paris Masters last year set to drop on Monday, the German will actually drop from 9,750 to 9,550 points in the ATP Rankings.

However, with current world No 1 Jannik Sinner dropping 1,000 points from Paris and falling to 9,450 points on Monday, the 200 points gained by Zverev in Vienna this week are enough to seal his debut as the world No 1.

The German has the chance to move further ahead of Sinner next week and across the remainder of the season, with the Italian not in action for the rest of the year due to a knee injury.

What prize money did Zverev earn?

Significant prize money is on offer at the ATP 500 this week, with a total prize money pool of €2,797,985 on offer across the singles and doubles events in the Austrian capital.

For reaching the semi-final of the singles events, both Zverev and third seed Daniil Medvedev — who was beaten by Alcaraz in the first semi-final of the day — will both take home €150,040 in prize money from the event.

Whoever wins Sunday’s final between Alcaraz and de Minaur will take home an impressive €523,305 in winnings, with €281,540 on offer for the beaten finalist.