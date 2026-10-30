Alexander Zverev’s first words after being confirmed as new world No 1 in ATP Rankings

The wait is finally over for Alexander Zverev as his run to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open has ensured he will become world No 1 in the ATP Rankings next week.

Aged 29 years and six months, Zverev – who will become the 30th world No 1 – will overtake Jannik Sinner on Monday and will be the second-oldest man to top the rankings since it was launched in 1973 as he is slightly younger than John Newcombe, as the Australian was 30 years old when he climbed to the top in 1974.

The German’s big moment came when he defeated Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 7-5 in the round of 16 at the ATP 500 event in Austria on Thursday evening as he moved to 9,450 ranking points, which puts him level with Sinner.

Zverev, though, gets the No 1 nod as, according to ATP rules, as he has won two Grand Slams compared to the Italian’s one.

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Following his win over Griekspoor, Zverev was asked about his achievement and replied: “[It is] very special. To have the feeling of being on top of the world is amazing.

“It is different than winning a tournament or a title, but it’s such a special feeling to know that the No 1 is going to be next to your name when the new rankings come out. I’m super happy and super thrilled.”

He added: I was super focused, super motivated for multiple reasons, but No 1 was definitely a big subject, and I think I played a very good match and I am very happy about that.”

Zverev first peaked at No 2 in the rankings in 2022 and he had a chance to become world No 1 after the French Open that year, but he suffered a horrific ankle injury during his semi-final against Rafael Nadal and was ruled out for the rest of the year.

After initially dropping down the rankings, he slowly made his way back in the next few years.

At the start of 2026, he found himself a long way behind Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, but with the latter unable to defend his French Open title and play at Wimbledon due to a wrist injury, Zverev returned to No 2 midway through the campaign.

He then started chipping away at Sinner’s lead with the Italian missing the second half of the season because of a knee problem.

And now, his crowning moment will come on Monday, 2 November.

“I had to wait, but sometimes you have to wait for the best things in life,” he said. “It is how it is and I am super happy, super thrilled. This year, I have no words for this year. I’m just thank and happy, all of the above.”