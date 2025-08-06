There will be an all-American semi-final at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament for the first time in 15 years with Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz set to meet in the last four of the Canadian Open.

Shelton has reached the semi-final of a Masters event for the first time in his career after ending Alex de Minaur’s seven-match winning streaking with a 6-3, 6-4 while Fritz – who has one ATP 1000 title to his name after winning the 2022 Indian Wells Open – ousted Andrey Rublev 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).

It means two Americans will square off for a place in the final at Masters level for only the fourth time since 2000 and it is the first time that Andy Roddick won’t be involved.

The last all-American semi-final took place at the 2010 Cincinnati Open with Mardy Fish defeating Roddick. Six years earlier at the same tournament, Andre Agassi beat Roddick to reach the final while Rodick beat Vince Spadea in the last four of the 2004 Miami Open.

But an American is guaranteed to be in the final of the 2025 Canadian Open and it will be the second time that Shelton and Fritz meet at ATP Tour level with the latter winning their previous encounter at Indian Wells in 2023.

“Yeah, really excited. I played him right when I came out on tour. We had a great battle in Indian Wells,” Shelton said.

“He’s a big-match player. He’s been carrying the flag for the United States in the big tournaments as of late. He’s clutch, serves well. We’re great friends, and it’s a match that I’m really excited about.”

Aged 22, Shelton – who is currently seventh in the ATP Rankings – is the youngest American man to reach a Masters semi-final since Roddick in Indian Wells in 2005.

Known for his booming serves, the fourth seed believes he has added a lot to his game in recent months.

“A lot of guys see me as just a server and not as much as a baseliner,” he said. “Psychologically, when I get into a match and go into lockdown mode and put a million balls in the court, my rally ball does come with a good bit of weight and I feel I surprise guys at times.

“Being able to win the longer rallies and be comfortable in my own skin and not feeling like I’m rushing to make something happen is a huge part of my evolution.”

Shelton could rise to a new career-high No 6 if he wins the title while Fritz will remain at No 4 in the rankings even if he lifts the trophy.