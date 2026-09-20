The ATP Tour calendar is far from perfect and several of tennis’ top stars have called for change when it comes to scheduling.

The likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are currently questioning the system when it comes to the hectic nature of the ATP Tour, including just how many tournaments they are expected to play.

Andy Murray, alternatively, often called for the ATP Tour to add more tournaments to its calendar.

The Scot was ever-present in the sport for nearly two decades and, injuries aside, rarely missed the biggest tournaments on the ATP Tour calendar.

In 2024, just a few months before the Scot hung up his racket for good, Murray called for a brand-new Masters 1000 event with a post on social media.

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“Unpopular opinion. South America should have its own dedicated swing on the tennis tour with its own Masters series,” wrote the three-time Grand Slam champion.

“The way the fans support the tournaments there is incredible. Amazing atmospheres and [tennis] is clearly part of their sporting culture. Vamos ATP Tour!”

That tournament has, of course, still not been created. And if anything, there are less of the top stars heading out to South American to play tennis, instead opting for the far more lucrative Middle Eastern swing.

That wasn’t the only call for ATP Tour change from Murray than fell on deaf ears, either, as he also called for a grass court Masters event to be added to the calendar in 2015.

Speaking about the grass court swing, where Murray often flourished, the Scot said: “I still think it should be longer. There should be more grass court tennis, I think there should be a Masters 1000 on grass but it’s a good start.”

Both the grass court swing and the golden swing are notoriously short and they both have one thing in common: they are not massively popular with every player on the Tour.

Played on grass and clay, they are usually seen as a swing for the specialist players, which is probably why Murray’s calls for change have still not been listened to.

It should also be no surprise that Murray was the player who wanted bigger tournaments at those points in the calendar. He won Wimbledon twice and he holds the record for the most Queen’s titles.

The star never played the Golden Swing, however, which makes his call for a Masters 1000 even more bemusing. Murray’s only success in South America came at the Olympics in 2016, when he claimed his second gold medal.