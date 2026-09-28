Arthur Fils has made his top 10 debut on the ATP Tour after a brilliant 2026 season so far, which has brought two titles and 32 victories.

The Frenchman won the Barcelona Open earlier this year and followed it up by winning his very first Masters tournament at the Cincinnati Open.

The star is currently trying to qualify for the Japan Open after a bizarre registration issue, but he’s now been confirmed to be one of the real elite players on the ATP Tour.

After the rankings were refreshed on the 28th September, Fils now sits at world No 9 in the rankings, above the likes of Alex de Minaur and Novak Djokovic.

The ATP Tour top 10

Jannik Sinner – 11,000 Alexander Zverev – 9630 Carlos Alcaraz – 5060 Ben Shelton – 4680 Felix Auger-Aliassime – 3890 Daniil Medvedev – 3775 Flavio Cobolli – 3680 Frances Tiafoe – 3380 Arthur Fils – 3150 Alex de Minaur – 3150

The talented Frenchman has become the first player born in 2004 to make his top 10 debut, so it’s etched a slice of tennis history for himself with his latest rankings jump.

And it could be set to get even better for Fils.

The Frenchman did not play a single tournament between now and the end of the season in 2025, meaning he has no ranking points to defend.

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That means the likes of the Japan Open, the Shanghai Masters, as well as the indoor European hardcourt swing could be very lucrative for the Frenchman.

He is just 230 ranking points behind world No 8 Frances Tiafoe and players ranked between fifth and ninth in the world are all incredibly close.

With strong performances until the end of the year, there is a chance Fils could make his top five debut before the 2026 season is finished.

With a home country return at the Paris Masters to come too, Fils could be set for his most enjoyable stretch on the ATP Tour all year.

Fils’ next port of call is to try and guarantee his place in the Japan Open. He has already beaten Martin Damm Jr. and he now faces Kamil Majchrzak for a chance to play in the main draw of the ATP 500 tournament.

This year’s Japan Open will feature the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Rafael Jodar, Brandon Nakashima, Casper Ruud, and Tommy Paul.

Fils could play either Luca Van Assche, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Jodar, or Fritz if he qualifies for the event, so his first round match will not be easy at all.

The main draw of the tournament is set to begin on the 30th September and will continue until the final on the 6th October.