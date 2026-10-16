ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic receives double blow as Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Jodar earn boosts

The race for the final five places for the ATP Finals is heating up with only 1,075 points separating Flavio Cobolli in fifth spot and Felix Auger-Aliassime in 15th place.

Three players have already secured their tickets to the season-ending event in Turin with Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton the men who will be in the draw of the lucrative competition in November.

Of course, world No 1 Jannik Sinner has also qualified as he sits second behind Zverev in the Race To Turin, but the two-time defending champion won’t feature due to injury, meaning the five places still need to be filled.

Cobolli, Daniil Medvedev, Frances Tiafoe, Arthur Fils and Rafael Jodar are currently the men occupying the final places, but there are still a lot of points up for grabs in the final month of the season.

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Medvedev and Jodar have boosted their chances as they have both reached the semi-final of the Shanghai Masters with the former up two spots to No 6 in the Live ATP Race To Turin after beating Tommy Paul in three sets.

Jodar also went the distance against Casper Ruud and his quarter-final win helped him to edge up as he now sits at No 9 (technically eighth after Sinner’s withdrawal) on the back of his two-place jump.

Alex de Minaur and Novak Djokovic are currently the two alternatives as they are in 10th and 11th (ninth and 10th) respectively.

Live ATP Rankings Race

1. Alexander Zverev – 9,150 ✓

2. Jannik Sinner – 7,950 x

3. Carlos Alcaraz – 4,600 ✓

4. Ben Shelton – 4,480 ✓

5. Flavio Cobolli – 3,540

6. Daniil Medvedev – 3,420

7. Frances Tiafoe – 3,380

8. Arthur Fils – 3,325

9. Rafael Jodar – 2,909

10. Alex de Minaur – 2,880

11. Novak Djokovic – 2,840

12. Tommy Paul – 2,585

13. Taylor Fritz – 2,530

14. Jakub Mensik – 2,495

15. Félix Auger-Aliassime – 2,465

Djokovic moved into contention with his China Open title run a fortnight ago and he admitted that he is keen to play at the ATP Finals this year after missing the last two editions.

But he has slipped two places after his second-round defeat to Hubert Hurkacz in Shanghai, but he has stated he will be in play at the Paris Masters where 1,000 points will be up for grabs.

As for Jodar, his rise in the rankings this year has already been remarkable as he started the 2026 season at No 168 in the ATP Rankings and went on to make his top 100 at breakthrough at the end of March and by the middle of April he was inside the top 50.

He reached No 23 in June after reaching the quarter-finals at Roland Garros and the top 20 soon followed after he made the semi-final of the Canadian Open.

Jodar reached two finals this year, winning his maiden title at the Grand Prix Hassan II in April while he finished runner-up to Taylor Fritz at the Washington DC Open in July.