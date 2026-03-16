Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev are all looking good ahead of the Miami Open in terms of points they are defending, while Novak Djokovic is set to drop down the rankings.

Sinner managed to close the gap to Alcaraz at the top of the ATP Rankings with his Indian Wells Open run as he didn’t have any points to defend following his ban last year while the Spaniard defended 400 points from a here ago.

But they will start off the 2026 Miami campaign on a similar footing as Sinner once again won’t drop points as he was still suspended 12 months ago while Alcaraz is defending only 10 points after his shock second-round exit to David Goffin.

With the top 32 seeds getting byes into the second round, Alcaraz and Sinner are guaranteed to each earn 10 points and that will put the top seed on 13,550 points while Sinner sits on 11,410.

An Alcaraz title run will see him finish on 14,550 while Sinner will be on 12,400 should he be the last man standing.

Points Selected Players Are Dropping In Miami

Jakub Mensik – 1,000

The defending champion starts the tournament at No 13 in the rankings, but he will slip 13 places to No 26 once his 1,000 points come off.

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The good news is he can move up a couple of spots with a decent run.

Novak Djokovic – 650

The former world No 1 finished runner-up 12 months ago as he was upset by Mensik in the final and he won’t be able to win those points back in 2026 as he won’t feature at the 2026 edition due to injury.

It means Djokovic will slip to No 4 after the event as Alexander Zverev is not too far adrift.

Taylor Fritz/Grigor Dimitrov – 400

The above duo reached the semi-final in 2025 and Fritz will drop two spots to No 7 once his 400 points come off while Dimitrov is -47 to No 91.

Francisco Cerundolo/Arthur Fils/Sebastian Korda/Matteo Berrettini – 200

Cerundolo is set to remain at No 19, but Fils is down three places, Korda seven spots and Berrettini is -32 to No 100.

Alexander Zverev/Lorenzo Musetti/Alex de Minaur/Casper Ruud – 100

Speaking of Zverev, he was the top seed in 2025, but lost in the fourth round and will only defend 100 points and with Djokovic dropping 650, he will move ahead of the Serbian.

Musetti, De Minaur and Ruud were some of the other high-profile players to lose in the round of 16 last year.