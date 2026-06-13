ATP Queen’s Club 2026 Draw: Rafael Jodar back in action as Alex de Minaur leads way

The 2026 Queen’s Club ATP singles draw has officially been released and promises to be a key warm-up event as players make continue the transition from clay to grass ahead of Wimbledon.

Alex de Minaur, Jiri Lehecka, Jakub Mensik and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina are the top four seeds for the tournament.

The 123rd edition of the men’s event will take place at the Queen’s Club, London, from June 15-21.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the tournament, along with Jack Draper and Holger Rune, with all three sidelined by injury.

According to the ATP Tour website, the total prize money for the men’s event at Queen’s stands at £2,229,801.29.

Additionally, 500 ranking points will be awarded to the champion.

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Top seed Alex de Minaur will open his campaign against Gabriel Diallo before potentially facing either wildcard Jack Pinnington Jones or Denis Shapovalov in the second round.

Next-generation star and French Open quarter-finalist Rafael Jodar is the tournament’s fifth seed and is projected to meet the Australian in the quarter-finals.

The teenager will open against Ignacio Buse, before facing off against either Brandon Nakashima or Marton Fucsovics.

Jakub Mensik leads the other section of the top half and begins his campaign against the experienced Adrian Mannarino.

In the bottom half, Jiri Lehecka will face Kamil Majchrzak in the opening round before a potential second-round clash with either a lucky loser or Alejandro Tabilo.

2018 champion Marin Cilic could prove a difficult quarter-final opponent for the Czech if the Croat can overcome Ugo Humbert and then likely sixth seed Arthur Rinderknech.

Rounding out the bottom half, fourth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will begin against home favourite Cameron Norrie. Elsewhere in the section, eighth seed Tommy Paul opens against a qualifier or lucky loser.

First-round matches:

Alex de Minaur (1) v Gabriel Diallo

Jack Pinnington Jones (WC) v Denis Shapovalov

Brandon Nakashima v Marton Fucsovics

Ignacio Buse v Rafael Jodar (5)

Jakub Mensik (3) v Adrian Mannarino

Arthur Fery (WC) v Toby Samuel (WC)

Jenson Brooksby v Qualifier/Lucky Loser

Qualifier/Lucky Loser v Francisco Cerundolo (7)

Tommy Paul (8) v Qualifier/Lucky Loser

Botic van de Zandschulp v Qualifier/Lucky Loser

Qualifier/Lucky Loser v Corentin Moutet

Cameron Norrie v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (4)

Arthur Rinderknech (6) v Hamad Medjedovic

Ugo Humbert v Marin Cilic

Qualifier/Lucky Loser v Alejandro Tabilo

Kamil Majchrzak (SE) v Jiri Lehecka (2)

De Minaur and Majchrzak are due to face off in the Libema Open final just one day prior to Queen’s, whilst Lehecka was edged out by Ben Shelton in the last four of the Stuttgart Open.