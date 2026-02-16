Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner remain well clear of the chasing pack in the ATP Rankings while Alex de Minaur’s title run in Rotterdam means he is now on the cusp of the top five.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz as well as Alexander Zverev opted to skip the ATP 500 event in Netherlands, but their positions in the rankings were always going to be unaffected with the Spaniard 2,850 points ahead of Sinner, who in turn is more than 5,000 points clear of Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz has now spent 15 consecutive weeks at No 1 for a total of 59 weeks, just seven adrift of Sinner at No 12 in the all-time list for most weeks spent at the top of the ATP Rankings.

Back to this week’s rankings and Zverev is well adrift in fourth place, but he is under threat from Lorenzo Musetti and De Minaur, although the three-time Grand Slam winner is assured of keeping his spot for at least another week as neither player will be in action this week.

But the battle for fourth place will heat up at the Dubai Tennis Championships with all three players in the main draw of the ATP 500 event in the Middle East.

De Minaur climbed two places to No 6 after winning the ATP 500 ABN Amro with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) win over Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is down one place to No 7, in the final.

The battle to be the American No 1 is also heating up after Ben Shelton defeated Taylor Fritz in the final of the Dallas Open with the former now just 170 points adrift of his compatriot.

There were minimal changes to the rest of the top 20, but further down there were some movement with Denis Shapovalov up five places to No 35 after he reached the last four in Dallas while fellow semi-finalist Marin Cilic surged 18 places.

Former world No 3 Cilic was at No 195 just over a year go after struggling with injury, but he now sits at No 43.

Great Britain’s Jack Pinnington Jones enjoyed a fairytale run in Dallas as he reached the quarter-final after coming through qualifying. The 22-year-old’s reward is a 43-place jump to a new career-high of No 138.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain – 13,150

2. Jannik Sinner, Italy – 10,300

3. Novak Djokovic, Serbia – 5,280

4. Alexander Zverev, Germany – 4,605

5. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy – 4,405

6. Alex de Minaur, Australia – 4,250 (+2)

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada – 4,230 (-1)

8. Taylor Fritz, United States – 4,220 (-1)

9. Ben Shelton, United States – 4,050

10. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan – 3,405

11. Daniil Medvedev – 3,010

12. Jack Draper, Great Britain – 2,790

13. Casper Ruud, Norway – 2,625

14. Andrey Rublev – 2,510 (+1)

15. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain – 2,470 (-1)

16. Jakub Mensik, Czech Republic – 2,425

17. Karen Khachanov – 2,360 (+1)

18. Holger Rune, Denmark – 2,340 (-1)

19. Francisco Cerundolo Argentina – 2,135

20. Flavio Cobolli Italy – 1,955

