Carlos Alcaraz’s maiden Australian Open title has helped him to open a massive lead over Jannik Sinner in the rankings while Novak Djokovic has moved ahead of Alexander Zverev.

It was a fortnight to remember for Alcaraz at Melbourne Park as he won his seventh Grand Slam title with a four-set win over 24-time major champion Djokovic in the final, overcoming a blistering start from the legend to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5.

With his title run, the 22-year-old became the youngest player to complete the Career Grand Slam as he beat Rafael Nadal’s record and it also gave him a handsome points boost in the ATP Rankings.

Sinner was the defending champion and dropped 1,200 points after losing in the semi-final against Djokovic, while Alcaraz effectively earned 1,600 points after his quarter-final exit last year.

The end result is a 3,350-point lead for the Spaniard, who has been top of the rankings since November 10 with his overall tally now 56 weeks, just shy of Jim Courier (58) at No 13 in the all-time list while Sinner is 12th with 66 weeks.

Sinner, meanwhile, is not in any danger of losing second place any time soon as he is 5,020 points ahead of Djokovic, who moved up one place following his run to the final.

No 3 is Djokovic’s highest position since August 2024.

Zverev now sits at No 4, but he is only 200 points ahead of Lorenzo Musetti following the Italian’s quarter-final appearance, although Musetti is set for a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The only other changes in the top 10 see Taylor Fritz reclaim the American No 1 spot as he is two places up with Ben Shelton dropping two spot,s while there were also minimal changes in the remainder of the top 20.

Learner Tien was one of the stars at Melbourne Park and the 20-year-old American climbed five places to a new career-high No 25 after reaching the quarter-final.

Other players who made decent jumps are Tomás Martín Etcheverry +8 to No 54, Marin Cilic +9 to No 61, Botic van de Zandschulp +8 to No 67, Ethan Quinn +12 to No 68 and Eliot Spizzirri +14 to No 71.

But the feel-good story of the Australian Open was Stan Wawrinka as the former champion reached the round of 32 on his farewell appearance and jumped 26 places to No 113.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain – 13,650

2. Jannik Sinner, Italy – 10,300

3. Novak Djokovic, Serbia – 5,280 (+1)

4. Alexander Zverev, Germany – 4,605 (-1)

5. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy – 4,405

6. Alex de Minaur, Australia – 4,080

7. Taylor Fritz, United States – 3,940 (+2)

8. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada – 3,725

9. Ben Shelton, United States – 3,600 (-2)

10. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan – 3,235

11. Daniil Medvedev – 3,060 (+1)

12. Casper Ruud, Norway – 2,945 (+1)

13. Jack Draper, Great Britain – 2,790 (-2)

14. Andrey Rublev – 2,600 (+1)

15. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain – 2,535 (-1)

16. Jakub Mensik, Czech Republic – 2,445 (+1)

17. Holger Rune, Denmark – 2,380 (-1)

18. Karen Khachanov – 2,320

19. Francisco Cerundolo Argentina – 2,135 (+2)

20. Flavio Cobolli Italy – 1,955 (+2)

