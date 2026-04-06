Carlos Alcaraz has started his 22nd consecutive week at No 1 in the ATP Rankings, but he is likely to be bumped down to No 2 in seven days’ time while a couple of Spaniards enjoyed a memorable week.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz has been sitting pretty at the top since last October when he overtook Jannik Sinner, but the Italian is now on the verge of getting revenge after the Monte Carlo Masters.

The Spaniard heads into the ATP Masters 1000 event with a 1,190-point advantage, but it is effectively a 190-point lead as he will drop 1,000 points as the defending champion, while the Italian doesn’t have any points to defend.

Alcaraz is helpless as Sinner will overtake him if he outperforms his great rival by reaching the latter stages of the tournament.

There is a massive gap between the top two and Alexander Zverev in third place as the German is more than 7,000 points adrift of Sinner with Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti completing the top five.

There was only one change in the top 10 with Ben Shelton moving up one place to No 8 after reaching the quarter-final of the US Men’s Clay Court Championships with fellow American Taylor Fritz now sitting at No 9.

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Flavio Cobolli was the big dropper outside the top 10 as he is down three places to No 16 after withdrawing from the Tiriac Open where he was the defending champion.

Seventh seed Mariano Navone ended up winning the 2026 edition in Bucharest as he defeated Spanish qualifier Daniel Merida 6–2, 4–6, 7–5 and the Argentine earned a 13-place jump to No 47 with his title run.

Merida fared even better in terms of places gained as the 21-year-old Spaniard surged 35 places to No 101 after his incredible week in Romania.

And he was not the only Spaniard to enjoy a memorable run as 19-year-old Rafael Jodar went all the way at the Grand Prix Hassan II, beating Marco Trungelliti 6–3, 6–2 to win his maiden ATP Tour singles title.

Jodar jumps 32 places to a new career-high No 57 while the 36-year-old Trungelliti has become the oldest player to break into the top 100 for the first time as his run to the final earned him a 41-place surge to No 76.

Tommy Paul was the other title winner as he lifted the US Men’s Clay Court Championship, beating another first-time ATP Tour singles final finalist in Roman Andres Burruchaga.

American Paul is up three spots to No 18 while Burruchaga jumps 15 places to No 52.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 13,590

2. Jannik Sinner Italy – 12,400

3. Alexander Zverev Germany – 5,205

4. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 4,720

5. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 4,275

6. Alex de Minaur Australia – 4,095

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 4,050

8. Ben Shelton United States – 3,900 (+1)

9. Taylor Fritz United States – 3,870 (-1)

10. Daniil Medvedev – 3,610

11. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 3,395

12. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,635

13. Jiri Lehecka Czechia – 2,490 (+1)

14. Karen Khachanov – 2,410 (+1)

15. Andrey Rublev – 2,400 (+1)

16. Flavio Cobolli Italy – 2,320 (-3)

17. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Spain – 2,220

18. Tommy Paul United States – 2,030 (+3)

19. Francisco Cerundolo Argentina – 2,020 (+1)

20. Frances Tiafoe United States – 2,015 (1)

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