ATP Rankings: Alcaraz topples Sinner at No 1, Djokovic top five, Auger-Aliassime +14, Tiafoe -12

The long wait to return to No 1 in the ATP Rankings is over for Carlos Alcaraz as he is back at the top following his win over Jannik Sinner in the US Open final while the likes of Novak Djokovic and Felix Auger-Aliassime were also big winners in the past two weeks.

In a winner-takes-all clash at Flushing Meadows, Alcaraz defeated defending champion and reigning No 1 Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to win his sixth Grand Slam title and return to the top of the men’s rankings for the first time since September 2023.

Alcaraz started his fifth spell at No 1 on Monday and took his overall tally for weeks spent at the top to 37 while Sinner dropped to No 2 following 65 consecutive weeks as the leading player.

The Spaniard, who is 15th on the all-time list for most weeks spent at No 1 with his Italian rival in 12th, leads Sinner by 760 points and he has a big advantage over the 24-year-old in terms of points to defend for the remainder of the year.

US Open News

Alcaraz will only drop 1,000 points during the final few months of the season while Sinner has 2,830 points to defend as he won the Shanghai Masters and ATP Finals last year.

Alexander Zverev remains third, but he is a massive 4,850 points behind Sinner while Djokovic is up three places to No 4 after reaching the semi-final. There isn’t much between Djokovic and Taylor Fritz in fifth as the former leaders by 155 points.

Jack Draper is down two places after he withdrew from the US Open after his first-round win while further down, Lorenzo Musetti is up one place to No 9 after reaching the quarter-finals in New York.

Auger-Aliassime – a former world No 6 – has been richly rewarded for his magical run to the semi-final as the Canadian surged 14 places to No 13. He is one place ahead of Jiri Lehecka, who climbed five spots while Alexander Bublik also rose five places to No 19.

Bublik is one place ahead of former world No 1 Daniil Medvedev, whose struggles continued at the US Open as he lost in the first round and, as a result, dropped five places.

Further down the list, Francis Tiafoe – a semi-finalist in 2024 – is down 12 places to No 29 after losing in the third round while rising star Joao Fonseca sits at a career-high No 41 (+3) after reaching the third round.

Kamil Majchrzak is the new Polish No 1, replacing Hubert Hurkacz, as he jumped 14 places to No 62 after reaching the third round while Swiss Leandro Riedi was one of the biggest risers as he surged 268 places to No 167 after coming through qualifying to reach the fourth round.

Coleman Wong was another success story as he became the first man from Hong Kong to qualify for a major main draw in the Open Era and he ended up reaching the third round, resulting in a 25-place jump to No 148.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 11,540 points (+1)

2. Jannik Sinner Italy – 10,780 (-1)

3. Alexander Zverev Germany – 5,930

4. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 4,830 (+3)

5. Taylor Fritz United States – 4,675 (-1)

6. Ben Shelton United States – 4,280

7. Jack Draper Great Britain – 3,690 (-2)

8. Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,545

9. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 3,505 (+1)

10. Karen Khachanov – 3,280 (-1)

11. Holger Rune Denmark – 3,090

12. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,755

13. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 2,755 (+14)

14. Andrey Rublev – 2,610 (+1)

15. Tommy Paul United States – 2,510 (-1)

16. Jiri Lehecka Czech Republic – 2,415 (+5)

17. Jakub Mensik Czech Republic – 2,380 (-1)

18. Daniil Medvedev – 2,370 (-5)

19. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 2,245 (+5)

20. Alejandro Davidovic Fokina Spain – 2,225 (-2)