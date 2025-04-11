Carlos Alcaraz has reached his maiden Monte Carlo Masters semi-final and he had to do it the hard way as he found himself behind in each of the three sets against Arthur Fils in the quarter-final.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz was 0-3 down in the first set, 5-5 [0-40] in the second set and 1-3 behind in the deciding set but he somehow managed to come away with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory and a place in the last four.

The Spaniard’s previous best performance at the ATP Masters 1000 event was a second-round appearance in 2022 as he missed the two most recent editions due to injury.

But he now finds himself just two wins away from a maiden Monte Carlo Masters title with compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina up next after he beat Alexei Popyrin.

Asked about getting out of trouble in all three sets, Alcaraz said: “I was just wanted to stay strong… Waited for my chances. I felt in the first set he played well. Probably a few mistakes from my side.

“His level is pretty high right now. He puts a lot of pressure on his opponents. I could feel it. I think in some moments he made a few mistakes and I tried to make the most of it. Just tried to wait for my chances and tried to take it.

“In the second set I saved break points at 5-5. In the third set I tried to stay there, playing good tennis. When I was a break down I tried to keep going, playing aggressively. Be strong mentally, physically, and waiting for my chances.”

ATP News

ATP Madrid Open 2025 Entry List: Zverev, Alcaraz, Djokovic, Fritz the top seeds

WATCH: Full trailer for ‘Carlos Alcaraz: My Way’ revealed – with star cameos

The 21-year-old, who turns 22 on May 5, is into his 10th ATP Masters 1000 semi-final and he has joined an exclusive club of players to reach double figures before turning 22.

The great Rafael Nadal is well clear at No 1 as he reached the last four of 18 Masters events before turning 22 with Novak Djokovic next best on 13 and Lleyton Hewitt on 12.

He won’t move up on that list as the next ATP Masters 1000 event semi-final, the Italian Open, will take place after his birthday.

ATP Rankings Boost

But one place where he could move up in the next few days is the ATP Rankings as he has closed the gap to Alexander Zverev in second place.

Jannik Sinner is untouchable at No 1 as he is on 9,930 points at the top of the Live Rankings while Zverev is on 7,595 points after his second-round exit.

Alcaraz has moved to 7,120 points and he will add another 250 points if he wins his semi-final while a title will run will push him to 7,720 points and help him to reclaim No 2 spot.