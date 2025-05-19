Jannik Sinner returned to action with a runners-up trophy, but Carlos Alcaraz managed to reduce his lead with victory in the Italian Open final while Alexander Zverev fumbled again.

After completing his three-month ban, Sinner made his comeback at his home ATP Masters 1000 event and brushed everyone aside before being tested by Tommy Paul in the semi-final as he was taken to three sets by the American.

But there was no comeback in the final as Alcaraz was too good in the finale as the Spaniard won 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 to win his seventh Masters 1000 title.

Sinner, though, added a healthy 650 points to his overall tally to move to 10,380 as he continued his dominant run at the top of the ATP Rankings.

The reigning US Open and Australian Open winner has now spent 50 consecutive weeks at No 1 as he first climbed to the top after the 2024 French Open and he will remain there after this year’s clay-court Grand Slam.

Sinner has a 1,530-point lead over Alcaraz – who climbed to No 2 after Zverev’s early exit – while the Spaniard will also defend 2,000 points at Roland Garros and the Italian only 800 points.

Adding 1,000 points to his total helped Alcaraz to slightly eat away at his big rival’s lead at the top, but that could be a temporary reprieve with the French Open around the corner.

Zverev is now 1,565 points behind Alcaraz in third place while Taylor Fritz is well adrift in fourth place.

Jack Draper missed an opportunity to climb to a new high of No 4 following his loss to Alcaraz in the semi-final and the Brit is followed by Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Minaur and Holger Rune.

Musetti remains the man on the rise as he is up one place to a new best of No 8 after he made the semi-finals.

Jakub Mensik is a new name to the top 20 as the Czech is up two spots to a new high of No 19 while Stefanos Tsitsipas is now on the verge of exiting the top 20 as his poor form continued in Rome with a third-round exit.

Alexander Bublik looked set to slip down the rankings after he lost in the second round, but he then entered the ATP Challenger Tour event in Turin and won the title, resulting in a 25-place jump to No 51.

Just behind him sits Camilo Ugo Carabelli, who is up eight places, to a best while British No 2 Fearnley is up three spots to a new best of No 54.

Zhizhen Zhang slipped 25 places to No 81, but the “honour” of biggest dropper goes to Nicolas Jarry – who finished runner-up to Zverev in 2024 – as he is down 97 places to No 150 after he lost in the second round.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 10,380 points

2. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 8,850

3. Alexander Zverev Germany – 7,285

4. Taylor Fritz United States – 4,625

5. Jack Draper Great Britain – 4,610

6. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 4,080

7. Casper Ruud Norway – 3,905

8. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 3,860

9. Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,635

10. Holger Rune Denmark – 3,440

11. Daniil Medvedev – 3,290

12. Tommy Paul United States – 3,210

13. Ben Shelton United States – 2,980

14. Arthur Fils France – 2,845

15. Frances Tiafoe United States – 2,625

16. Grigor Dimitrov Bulgaria – 2,595

17. Andrey Rublev – 2,540

18. Francisco Cerundolo Argentina – 2,475

19. Jakub Mensik Czech Republic – 2,272

20. Stefanos Tsitsipas Greece – 2,270