Carlos Alcaraz is back at No 1 and he didn’t have to lift a racket the past week while Ben Shelton and Learner Tien have broken fresh ground in the rankings.

On the back of winning the Paris Masters last week, Jannik Sinner reclaimed top spot from Alcaraz, but his stay was always going to be brief as the points from the 2024 ATP Finals were due to drop.

Now that the formalities have been completed, Alcaraz has returned to No 1 as he lost only 200 points from last year’s season-ending event, giving him a 1,050-point cushion as Sinner dropped 1,500 points after winning the 2024 title.

Of course, the Italian can still finish as the year-end No 1, but he will need to be flawless in Turin and hope that Alcaraz exits earlier.

Alexander Zverev remains third, but he is more than 5,000 points behind Zverev while Novak Djokovic is up one place and just 130 points behind the German after his Hellenic Championship title win over the weekend.

But Djokovic’s decision not to compete at this year’s ATP Finals means Zverev is favourite to finish the year at No 3.

With Taylor Fritz moving down two places, Shelton is the new American No 1 as he is up one place to a new career-high No 5, although the battle between the two players will go down to the wire in Turin.

Although Alexander Bublik lost in the second round of the Moselle Open, is up two places to a new high of 11 while Casper Ruud dropped two spots.

Rising star Tien was the man to win the title in Metz as he defeated Cameron Norrie 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8-6) in the final to win his maiden ATP Tour singles title and with it came a 10-place rise to a career-high No 28, just one place behind the Brit.

Former world No 6 Matteo Berrettini reached the quarter-final at the Moselle event before losing to Tien, and he is up seven places to No 56.

In terms of big droppers, Benjamin Bonzi is down 37 places to No 94, Hamad Medjedovic slipped 18 places to No 83 and Laslo Djere dropped 17 spots to No 99.

With the ATP Finals the final regular event on the ATP Tour season, the 2025 year-end ATP Rankings will be completed at the completion of the Turin tournament.

It will also then determine the seedings for next year’s Australian Open following a tweak to the ATP rules.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 11,050 (+1)

2. Jannik Sinner Italy – 10,000 points (-1)

3. Alexander Zverev Germany – 4,960

4. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 4,830 (+1)

5. Ben Shelton United States – 3,970 (+1)

6. Taylor Fritz United States – 3,935 (-2)

7. Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,935

8. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 3,845

9. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 3,840

10. Jack Draper Great Britain – 2,990 (+1)

11. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 2,870 (+2)

12. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,835 (-2)

13. Daniil Medvedev – 2,760 (-1)

14. Alejandro Davidovic Fokina Spain – 2,635

15. Holger Rune Denmark – 2,590

16. Andrey Rublev – 2,520

17. Jiri Lehecka Czech Republic – 2,325

18. Karen Khachanov – 2,320

19. Jakub Mensik Czech Republic – 2,180

20. Tommy Paul United States – 2,100