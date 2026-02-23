Carlos Alcaraz continued his unbeaten run to the start of the 2026 season with a title run at the Qatar Open and it has helped him to increase his lead over Jannik Sinner to more than 3,000 points.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner has now won 12 consecutive matches this campaign after he beat Arthur Fils in a 52-minute final in Doha to capture the 26th title of his career.

With the win, he added 400 points to his total in the ATP Rankings (he dropped 100 from his quarter-final appearance 12 months ago) and he now has a massive 3,150-point advantage over Sinner after the Italian lost in the last eight against Jakub Mensik.

Alcaraz – who is set to remain No 1 until at least the end of March – started his 16th consecutive week at No 1 on Monday for a total of 60 and he is now just six weeks behind Sinner, who is 13th in the all-time list.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Sinner remains well clear of third-placed Novak Djokovic after the tennis great once again opted not to compete in Qatar while Alexander Zverev is 755 points adrift of the Serbian.

The battle to No 4 remains tight as Zverev and Ben Shelton in ninth place are separated by just 505 points.

The biggest winner inside the top 20 besides Alcaraz was Mensik as his run to the semi-final in Doha helped to climb three places to a new career-high No 13.

On the other hand, Andrey Rublev dropped four spots to No 18 after his title defence of the Qatar Open trophy was ended by Alcaraz in the semi-final.

Frenchman Fils, meanwhile, climbed six places to No 34 after finishing runner-up.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry is one spot ahead of Fils in the rankings as the Argentine surged 18 places after winning his maiden title at the Rio Open, beating Alejandro Tabilo in the final.

Tabilo himself is up 26 places to No 42 while semi-finalists Vit Kopriva is up 22 places to No 65 and Ignacio Buse surged 25 spots to No 66 with both achieving new career highs in the rankings.

Sebastian Korda was the other title winner over the weekend as he lifted his third ATP trophy with victory over fellow American Tommy Paul in the Delray Beach Open final.

The 25-year-old, who has peaked at No 15 before slumping out of the top 50 last year following a serious leg injury, climbed 10 places to No 40 while Paul is up two spots to No 22.

Alexandre Muller and Sebastian Baez were two of the biggest droppers in the top 100 as the Frenchman slumped 26 places to No 78 while the Baez is -20 and now sits at No 52.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 13,550

2. Jannik Sinner Italy – 10,400

3. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 5,280

4. Alexander Zverev Germany – 4,555

5. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 4,405

6. Alex de Minaur Australia – 4,235

7. Taylor Fritz United States – 4,220 (+1)

8. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 4,080 (-1)

9. Ben Shelton United States – 4,050

10. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 3,405

11. Daniil Medvedev – 2,960

12. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,665 (+1)

13. Jakub Mensik Czech Republic – 2,595 (+3)

14. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Spain – 2,470 (+1)

15. Jack Draper Great Britain – 2,460 (-3)

16. Karen Khachanov – 2,450 (+1)

17. Holger Rune, Denmark – 2,340 (+1)

18. Andrey Rublev – 2,210 (-4)

19. Francisco Cerundolo Argentina – 2,170

20. Flavio Cobolli Italy – 2,030