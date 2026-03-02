Carlos Alcaraz remains unchallenged at the top of the ATP Rankings, Mexican Open finalists Flavio Cobolli and Frances Tiafoe earned decent boosts with Stefanos Tsitsipas is now on the verge of exiting the top 50.

The top three players in the rankings were not in action last week and it means world No 1 Alcaraz maintained his 3,150-point lead over Jannik Sinner with Novak Djokovic another 5,000-odd points behind in third place.

World No 4 Alexander Zverev had a chance to close the gap to Djokovic, but he was stunned in the second round of the Mexican Open while No 6 Alex de Minaur also wasted an opportunity to move ahead of Lorenzo Musetti as he lost his opener in Acapulco.

The only change in the top 10 sees Felix Auger-Aliassime dropping one spot to No 9 after he lost in the semi-final of the Dubai Tennis Championship with Ben Shelton up one spot.

Former world No 1 Daniil Medvedev won his second title in Dubai and he earned 400 points as he was defending 100 from the previous year, but it was not enough to help him move up.

Jakub Mensik reached the quarter-final of the ATP 500 event and is up one spot to a new career high of No 12.

Cobolli was crowned Mexican Open champion after he beat Tiafoe in straight sets in the final and he jumped five places to a new high of No 15 while the American rose six places to No 22.

Miomir Kecmanovic reached the last four in Acapuclo and he surged 26 places to No 58.

Luciano Darderi was the other title winner over the weekend as he lifted the Chile Open trophy, but he remains at No 21 while beaten finalist Yannick Hanfmann is up 16 spots to No 65.

Former world No 3 Tsitsipas was one of the biggest droppers as he is down 13 places to No 43 as he was the defending champion in Dubai, but was beaten in the first round by Ugo Humbert.

Tomas Machac was another big dropper as he is -18 to No 50 as he won the Mexican Open last year, but didn’t compete the past week due to injury.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 13,550

2. Jannik Sinner Italy – 10,400

3. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 5,280

4. Alexander Zverev Germany – 4,555

5. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 4,405

6. Alex de Minaur Australia – 4,235

7. Taylor Fritz United States – 4,220

8. Ben Shelton United States – 4,010 (+1)

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 3,950 (-1)

10. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 3,405

11. Daniil Medvedev – 3,360

12. Jakub Mensik Czech Republic – 2,650 (+1)

13. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,625 (-1)

14. Jack Draper Great Britain – 2,510 (+1)

15. Flavio Cobolli Italy – 2,480 (+5)

16. Karen Khachanov – 2,450

17. Andrey Rublev – 2,400 (+1)

18. Holger Rune Denmark – 2,290 (+1)

19. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Spain – 2,190 (-4)

20. Francisco Cerundolo Argentina – 2,170 (-1)

