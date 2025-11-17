The 2025 ATP Tour season has come to an end with Carlos Alcaraz securing the year-end No 1 trophy, but Jannik Sinner had the last laugh in terms of winning the final title of the campaign.

The battle to be the season-ending No 1 went down to the wire between the top two as they had traded places at the top of the ATP Rankings the past few weeks, but Alcaraz did what he had to do in Turin as he secured top spot with his perfect record during the group phase of the ATP Finals.

With his three wins from three matches in the Jimmy Connors Group, the Spaniard ensured that his big rival would not be able to overtake him even if the Italian went on to win the title at the Inalpi Arena.

Sinner duly went on to successfully defend his ATP Finals crown as he won the tournament undefeated, beating Alcaraz 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 in front of his home fans to stay within touching distance of the six-time Grand Slam winner ahead of the 2026 season.

Alcaraz finishes the year on 12,050 points with Sinner 550 points adrift in second place after earning the maximum of 1,500 points for winning the ATP Finals without losing a match – or a set for that matter.

The 22-year-old started his 46th week at No 1 on Monday – which puts him 14th on the all-time list – and he is assured of cracking the 50-week mark, but still has some time to go to move up to No 13 with Jim Courier on 58 weeks while Sinner is 12th on 66 weeks.

But the top two are well clear of the chasing pack as Alexander Zverev is a massive 6,340 points behind in third place with Novak Djokovic – who did not compete at the ATP Finals – and Felix Auger-Aliassime completing the top five.

Auger-Aliassime was the other big winner at the ATP Finals as he earned 400 points after winning two group matches, pushing him up three places to a new career-high of No 5.

Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur remain sixth and seventh, respectively, despite the latter reaching the semi-final while Ben Shelton is down four places after he failed to win any matches in Turin.

Shelton started the ATP Finals as the American No 1, but Fritz reclaimed top spot after earning 200 points for his single group stage win.

The rest of the top 20 remains unchanged as the regular ATP Tour season came to an end last week.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 12,050

2. Jannik Sinner Italy – 11,500

3. Alexander Zverev Germany – 5,160

4. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 4,830

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 4,245 (+3)

6. Taylor Fritz United States – 4,135

7. Alex de Minaur Australia – 4,135

8. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 4,040 (+1)

9. Ben Shelton United States – 3,970 (-4)

10. Jack Draper Great Britain – 2,990

11. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 2,870

12. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,835

13. Daniil Medvedev – 2,760

14. Alejandro Davidovic Fokina Spain – 2,635

15. Holger Rune Denmark – 2,590

16. Andrey Rublev – 2,520

17. Jiri Lehecka Czech Republic – 2,325

18. Karen Khachanov – 2,320

19. Jakub Mensik Czech Republic – 2,180

20. Tommy Paul United States – 2,100