Carlos Alcaraz leads an unchanged top four in the latest rankings, but there are new names at No 5 and No 10 with Lorenzo Musetti and Alexander Bublik reaching new milestones

Six-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz and his big rival Jannik Sinner were not in action on the ATP Tour last week as they opted to skip official events for an exhibition match in South Korea.

But they were never in danger of being replaced with Alcaraz 550 points ahead of the Italian, who in turn is more than 6,000 points ahead of third-placed Alexander Zverev, who failed to chip away at the lead with a poor run at the United Cup.

Alcaraz, who is in his 10th stint at No 1, has now spent 10 consecutive weeks at No 1 for a total 54, which puts him 14th on the all-time list with Jim Courier within touching distance on 58 weeks.

Novak Djokovic, another star who didn’t feature last week, remains fourth in the rankings while Musetti climbed two places as he made his top-five debut on the back of his runners-up finish at the Hong Kong Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is down two places to No 7 while Bublik makes his top-10 debut following his 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 over Musetti at the ATP 250 tournament.

Former world No 1 Daniil Medvedev also won a title in the first week of competition as he defeated Brandon Nakashima in the final of the Brisbane International and he climbs one spot to No 12. American Nakashima is up four places to No 29.

But the biggest winner the past week was Hubert Hurkacz as the Pole won four of his five singles matches to steer his country to the United Cup title.

Hurkacz missed the second half of the 2025 season after undergoing knee surgery and, as a result, found himself down at No 83 in the rankings a week ago.

However, the 28-year-old’s performances at the team tournament have seen him jump 30 places to No 53.

Spain’s Pedro Martinez and Belgium’s Raphael Collignon were also big winners in the top 100 as the former jumped 25 places to No 71 while Collignon is one spot behind him after climbing 12 places.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka was part of the Swiss team that finished runners-up to Hurkacz’s Poland at the United Cup and he climbed 17 places to No 139.

Wawrinka and Gael Monfils are two of the big ATP stars who will retire after the 2026 season and the latter slipped 41 places to No 110, the first time since October 2023 that he is not ranked inside the top 100.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain – 12,050

2. Jannik Sinner, Italy – 11,500

3. Alexander Zverev, Germany – 5,105

4. Novak Djokovic, Serbia – 4,780

5. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy – 4,105 (+2)

6. Alex de Minaur, Australia – 4,080

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada – 3,990 (-2)

8. Ben Shelton, United States – 3,960

9. Taylor Fritz, United States – 3,840

10. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan – 3,065 (+1)

11. Jack Draper, Great Britain – 2,990 (-1)

12. Daniil Medvedev – 2,910 (+1)

13. Casper Ruud, Norway – 2,795 (-1)

14. Andrey Rublev – 2,600 (+2)

15. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain – 2,585 (-1)

16. Holger Rune, Denmark – 2,580 (-1)

17. Karen Khachanov – 2,320

18. Jakub Mensik, Czech Republic – 2,125

19. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic – 2,090

20. Francisco Cerundolo Argentina – 2,035 (+1)

