Carlos Alcaraz didn’t play last week, but he still managed to return to No 2, although it could be brief while Rafael Jodar and Denis Shapovalov were big ranking winners.

With the Canadian Open taking place a week later this year, players dropped points from the 2025 edition last week as the ATP uses a rolling 52-week cumulative system to determine the ATP Rankings.

They will only be able to make up those points again at the same event over the next 10 days with this year’s ATP Masters 1000 event in Montreal running from 2-13 August.

As a result, Alexander Zverev dropped 360 points from his semi-final run last year, pushing him down to No 3 with seven-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz – who didn’t play in Canada last year – the beneficiary.

Alcaraz’s stay is likely to be brief as the difference is only 40 points and Zverev will compete in Montreal this week while the Spaniard won’t be in action.

The duo, though, are a distant third with Jannik Sinner still dominant at No 1 as he is 5,290 points clear of second-placed Alcaraz.

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Felix Auger-Aliassime and Novak Djokovic complete the top five while Daniil Medvedev is up one place to No 6 with Alex de Minaur dropping one spot.

There is a change in terms of the top American men’s player as Taylor Fritz has climbed back to No 9 with his run to the final of the Washington DC Open while Ben Shelton dropped two spots to No 10.

Fritz could still move up another place as his match against Jodar at the ATP 500 tournament was pushed back to Monday afternoon following thunderstorms and heavy rain in the DC area on Sunday.

Jodar, meanwhile, has climbed nine places to a new career-high of No 15 and he could jump to No 12 if he beats Fritz in the final.

The Los Cabos Open was the other event on the ATP Tour calendar last week and Arthur Gea was the last man standing as he defeated Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 to win his maiden title.

The 21-year-old Frenchman surged 45 places to a new high of No 82 as he cracks the top 100 for the first time while Shapovalov is +25 to No 43.

There were some other big movers in Mexico as Coleman Wong’s run to the semi-final earned him a 16-place jump to No 92 while Bernard Tomic reached the quarter-final to earn an 11-place move to No 160.

Facundo Diaz Acosta won the ATP Challenger event in San Marino and he is +23 to No 84.

In terms of big droppers in the top 100, Karen Khachanov -13 to No 39, Yannick Hanfmann -12 to No 57, Zachary Svajda -11 to No 87 and Holger Rune -17 to No 99.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 13,450

2. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 8,160 (+1)

3. Alexander Zverev Germany – 8,120 (-1)

4. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 4,740

5. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 3,760

6. Daniil Medvedev – 3,620 (+1)

7. Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,560 (-1)

8. Flavio Cobolli Italy – 3,330 (+1)

9. Taylor Fritz United States – 3,230 (+1)

10. Ben Shelton United States – 2,680 (-2)

11. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 2,535

12. Jiri Lehecka Czechia – 2,380

13. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 2,375 (+2)

14. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,345 (-1)

15. Rafael Jodar Spain – 2,243 (+9)

16. Andrey Rublev – 2,230 (-2)

17. Jakub Mensik Czechia – 2,205

18. Valentin Vacherot Monaco – 2,176

19. Learner Tien United States – 2,155 (-3)

20. Frances Tiafoe United States – 2,105 (-1)