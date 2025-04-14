Jannik Sinner has started his 45th week at No 1 in the ATP Rankings and his lead at the top has been slightly reduced by Carlos Alcaraz.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Sinner is still on the sidelines as he has another three weeks of his three-month ban to serve, but he will still be at the top of the rankings when he returns to action on May 4 after Alexander Zverev and Alcaraz both faltered.

The pair had an opportunity to overtake the Italian during his suspension, but first Alcaraz fluffed his chances as he crashed during the Sunshine Double while Zverev’s No 1 hopes were dealt a fatal blow after he lost in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Before his ban started, Sinner had a 3,695-point advantage over Zverev with Alcaraz in third place.

But his lead has been reduced to 2,210 points by Alcaraz following his title run in Monte Carlo.

Sinner was unable to defend the 400 points from his semi-final run last year while Alcaraz earned 1,000 points for being the last man standing as he moved ahead of Zverev in the rankings.

It is the first time since October last year that Alcaraz has been No 2 while he last topped the rankings in August 2023.

The top three are followed by Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic with the latter missing a chance to close the gap to the American.

Fritz didn’t compete at Monte Carlo and a deep run would have helped Djokovic to edge closer, but instead the Serbian was stunned in the second round by Alejandro Tabilo.

As a result, Djokovic dropped 360 points as he was unable to defend his semi-final run from 2024 and the gap to Fritz is now 1,160 points.

Jack Draper, Alex de Minaur, Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev and Casper Ruud close out the top 10. De Minaur is up three spots after reaching the semi-final while Ruud, who finished runner-up last year, drops three places.

Lorenzo Musetti reached his maiden Masters 1000 final, but came up short in the showpiece match against Alcaraz with the Spaniard winning 3-6, 6-0, 6-1.

ATP News

There was a rankings boost for Musetti as he is up five places to career-high No 11, just 15 points adrift of Ruud. The Italian’s previous best was 15th.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was the biggest loser as he dropped eight places to No 16 – his lowest position since 2018 – after failing to defend his crown in Monte Carlo.

Semi-finalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina surged 12 places to No 30 while qualifier Daniel Altmaier is up 16 places to No 68 after he reached the third round.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 9,930 points

2. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 7,720

3. Alexander Zverev Germany – 7,595

4. Taylor Fritz United States – 5,280

5. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 4,120

6. Jack Draper Great Britain – 3,870

7. Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,535

8. Andrey Rublev – 3,490

9. Daniil Medvedev – 3,290

10. Casper Ruud Norway – 3,215

11. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 3,200

12. Tommy Paul United States – 3,160

13. Holger Rune Denmark – 3,080

14. Arthur Fils France – 2,820

15. Ben Shelton United States – 2,700

16. Stefanos Tsitsipas Greece – 2,645

17. Grigor Dimitrov Bulgaria – 2,595

18. Frances Tiafoe United States – 2,550

19. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 2,415

20. Tomas Machac Czech Repubic – 2,250