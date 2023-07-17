ATP Rankings: Carlos Alcaraz stays top after dethroning Novak Djokovic as Chris Eubanks breaks new ground

The top 10 in the ATP Rankings remain unchanged after Wimbledon with Carlos Alcaraz opening up a healthy advantage at the top following his win although that lead will be reduced in the coming week.

Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic were the two main contenders for the world No 1 ranking at Wimbledon while Daniil Medvedev had an outside chance.

With Alcaraz defeating Medvedev in the semi-final and Djokovic booking his place in the final with victory over Jannik Sinner, it meant the final was a winner-takes-all match between the top two on Centre Court on Sunday.

And it was the young Spaniard who emerged victorious as he defeated 22-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic in five sets to lift his second major title of his career following his success at the US Open last year.

He also added 2,000 points to his total for winning Wimbledon to move to 9,675 points – an 880-point lead over Djokovic, who picked up 1,200 points for finishing runner-up.

However, that 880-point gap is already down to 580 in the Live Rankings as Alcaraz will drop 300 points this week as he played in the European Open after Wimbledon last year and finished runner-up to Lorenzo Musetti.

The Spaniard also finished runner-up to Sinner in the Croatia Open the week after so he will drop another 300 points next week with the lead effectively just 280 points ahead of the North American hard-court swing.

Alcaraz – in his fourth stint at No 1 – started his 29th week at the top, which puts him 16th in the all-time list.

There are one or two minor changes to the top 20 with Tommy Paul and Borna Coric swapping places at No 14 and No 15 while Alexander Zverev is back in the top 20 after reaching the third round.

One of the biggest rankings winners after Wimbledon is Chris Eubanks as the American sits at a career-high No 31 after moving up 12 places following his run to the quarter-final.

Eubanks was No 119 in the ATP Rankings just four months ago while this time last year he was outside the top 150.

Roman Safiullin was an even bigger winner in terms of number of places climbed as the Russian moved up 49 places to No 43 after reaching the last eight at the All England Club.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Carlos Alcaraz Spain 9,675

2. Novak Djokovic Serbia 8,795 points

3. Daniil Medvedev – 6,520

4. Casper Ruud Norway 5,005

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas Greece 4,850

6. Holger Rune Denmark 4,825

7. Andrey Rublev – 4,525

8. Jannik Sinner Italy 3,975

9. Taylor Fritz United States 3,310

10. Frances Tiafoe United States 3,130

11. Karen Khachanov 3,035

12. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada 2,770

13. Cameron Norrie Great Britain 2,610

14. Tommy Paul United States 2,320

15. Borna Coric Croatia 2,315

16. Lorenzo Musetti Italy 2,290

17. Hubert Hurkacz Poland 2,195

18. Alex De Minaur Australia 2,150

19. Alexander Zverev Germany 1,720

20. Francisco Cerundolo Argentina 1,655

READ MORE: Is Novak Djokovic’s era of dominance over after sensational Wimbledon defeat?