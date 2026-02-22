Carlos Alcaraz is one of only four players to break the 13,000-point mark in the ATP Rankings, but the big question is whether or not he can move ahead of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on the list after the Sunshine Double.

The Spaniard started the 2026 season at No 1 in the rankings with 12,050 points and, after winning the Australian Open for the first time with a four-set win over Novak Djokovic, he left Melbourne Park with 13,650 points (he earned 2,000 points for the win, but dropped 400 from the 2025 campaign).

That tally helped him to move ahead of Andy Murray (12,685) and his great rival Jannik Sinner (12,030) and into fourth place on the list for most points achieved in the ATP Rankings.

Alcaraz then dropped 500 points after opting not to defend his total at the Rotterdam Open to move to 13,150, but he will be back on 13,550 when the rankings are updated on Monday after winning the Qatar Open.

He still finds himself fourth on the list with Nadal and Federer enjoying a healthy points buffer in second and third place, respectively, while No 1 Djokovic appears to be untouchable, at least for the foreseeable future.

The Top Three

Nadal is currently third with 15,390 with the 22-time Grand Slam winner setting his points record in April 2009 when he was the holder of the French Open (2008), Wimbledon (2008) and Australian Open (2009) titles.

Federer, meanwhile, achieved his milestone three years earlier in November 2006 as he won the Australian Open, Wimbledon, US Open, and ATP Finals, and finished runner-up at Roland Garros.

The undisputed No 1 is Djokovic as he amassed a massive 16,950 points in June 2016, as he was the title holder at the Australian Open (2016), French Open (2016), Wimbledon (2015), US Open (2015), and ATP Finals (2015).

Alcaraz’s Upcoming Chances

There is good news and bad news for Alcaraz as there are a total of 2,000 points on offer at the next two events, the Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open.

With the ATP using a 52-week cumulative, rolling system, he will also drop points he won at the two ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in 2025.

Alcaraz, of course, was not at his peak at the Sunshine Double twelve months ago as he lost in the semi-final in Indian Wells against Jack Draper and was then stunned by David Goffin in the second round in Miami.

In total, he will drop 410 points (400 IW, 10 Miami), so that will effectively put him on 13,140, and if he wins both tournaments, he will pass the 15,000 mark.

But he will still be short of Nadal and Federer as he will be on 15,140 points.

The road to 15,500 points will get more difficult after that as he has 1,000 points to defend at the Monte Carlo Masters, 330 in Barcelona, 0 in Madrid, another 1,000 in Rome and 2,000 at Roland Garros.