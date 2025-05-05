Jannik Sinner must have feared the worst in terms of his No 1 spot in the ATP Rankings when he started his suspension, but three months later and he remains at the top with those behind him stumbling spectacularly.

When Sinner’s three-month ban kicked off at the beginning of February, he had a 3,695-point lead over Alexander Zverev in the standings and the German as well as Carlos Alcaraz had an opportunity to overtake him while he was sidelined.

The Italian’s suspension officially ended on May 4 and he returns with 9,730 points in the rankings for a 1,645-point advantage over Zverev with Alcaraz another 235 points adrift in third place.

Sinner has now spent 48 consecutive weeks at No 1 and he is set to pass the 52-week mark as he will remain top until after the French Open.

The three-time Grand Slam winner’s two challengers wasted several opportunities over the past three months to not only edge closer to Sinner, but also overtake him as they fumbled at most of the big events.

Both Zverev and Alcaraz again lost out at the Madrid Open as the former exited in the fourth round while the Spaniard didn’t compete at his home ATP Masters tournament due to injury.

Behind them Jack Draper, Casper Ruud and Lorenzo Musetti were the big winners as Draper is up to a career-high No 5 after finishing runner-up in Madrid.

Trophy winner Ruud is back in the top 10 after he rose eight places to No 7 while Monte Carlo Masters runner-up Musetti is officially into the top 10 for the first time after climbing two spots to No 9.

2024 Madrid Open winner Andrey Rublev was the big loser as he slumped nine places to No 17 after his early exit while last year’s runner-up Felix Auger-Aliassime is down eight to No 27.

Semi-finalist Francisco Cerundolo is into the top 20 for the first time as he rose three places, while Alex Michelsen is up six to No 32.

Canadian Gabriel Diallo enjoyed a fairytale run in Spain as he lost in qualifying before being added to the main draw as a lucky loser. He reached the quarter-final and was rewarded with a 24-place jump to No 54 while qualifier Jacob Fearnly reached the third round and is up 11 spots to No 57.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 9,730 points

2. Alexander Zverev Germany – 8,085

3. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 7,850

4. Taylor Fritz United States – 4,815

5. Jack Draper Great Britain – 4,440

6. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 4,130

7. Casper Ruud Norway – 3,715

8. Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,635

9. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 3,550

10. Holger Rune Denmark – 3,440

11. Daniil Medvedev – 3,290

12. Tommy Paul United States – 3,210

13. Ben Shelton United States – 3,020

14. Arthur Fils France – 2,920

15. Grigor Dimitrov Bulgaria – 2,685

16. Frances Tiafoe United States – 2,640

17. Andrey Rublev – 2,580

18. Francisco Cerundolo Argentina – 2,425

19. Stefanos Tsitsipas Greece – 2,420

20. Tomas Machac Czech Repubic – 2,215