Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner cemented their dominance on the ATP Tour with triumphs at ATP 500-level events this week, and remain well clear of the rest of the field in the ATP Rankings.

World No 1 Alcaraz triumphed at the Japan Open on her tournament debut, beating Taylor Fritz in the final, while world No 2 Sinner regained the China Open he previously won in 2023.

Having had 500 points to defend from his own China Open triumph back in 2024, Alcaraz’s triumph at the equivalent level event in Tokyo sees the Spaniard successfully defend all of those points, remaining on 11,540 points in the ATP Rankings.

But, having bettered his Beijing runner-up finish to Alcaraz last season, Sinner’s triumph sees him gain some ground on his nearest rival, rising 170 points to 10,950 points in the rankings.

Sinner will now look to defend his Shanghai Masters to gain further ground on the Spaniard, who has withdrawn from the penultimate Masters 1000 event of 2025 due to fitness concerns.

Meanwhile, thanks to his run to the Tokyo final, US star Fritz moves up one place to his career-high of world No 4 in the ATP Rankings, knocking Novak Djokovic down one spot to fifth position.

Fritz looks in pole position to remain as the world No 4 after Shanghai, with Djokovic defending 650 points from his run to the final at the Masters 1000 event twelve months ago.

Elsewhere, Alex de Minaur’s run to the China Open semi-final sees the Australian move up one place to world No 7, knocking Jack Draper back to world No 8.

The biggest mover inside the top 20 is Jakub Mensik, who rises three places to world No 16 after reaching the last eight in Beijing.

One of the biggest moves in the rankings this week is Learner Tien, who reached the first ATP final of his career at the China Open, falling to Sinner in the final.

The 19-year-old rises a significant 16 places to world No 36 in the ATP Rankings, seeing the American star crack the top 40 of the rankings for the very first time.

Also rising significantly is Japan Open semi-finalist Jenson Brooksby, who rises 29 spots to world No 57 in the rankings after his impressive week in the Japanese capital.

However, there is disappointment for French star Arthur Fils, who was unable to defend his Japan Open title due to ongoing injury concerns that have lingered since Roland Garros.

Dropping 500 points, the 21-year-old falls seven places to world No 30 in the ATP Rankings, and faces an uphill task to remain inside the top 30 by the end of the season.

ATP Rankings Top 20 (As of October 2, 2025)

1) Carlos Alcaraz, 11,540

2) Jannik Sinner, 10,950

3) Alexander Zverev, 5,980

4) Taylor Fritz, 4,995 (+1)

5) Novak Djokovic, 4,830 (-1)

6) Ben Shelton, 4,190

7) Alex de Minaur, 3,735 (+1)

8) Jack Draper, 3,590 (-1)

9) Lorenzo Musetti, 3,555

10) Karen Khachanov, 3,190

11) Holger Rune, 2,990

12) Casper Ruud, 2,945

13) Felix Auger-Alissime

14) Andrey Rublev, 2,560

15) Tommy Paul, 2,460

16) Jakub Mensik, 2,455 (+3)

17) Alexander Bublik, 2,445 (-1)

18) Daniil Medvedev, 2,410

19) Jiri Lehecka, 2,365 (-2)

20) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 2,240

