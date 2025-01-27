Jannik Sinner remains well clear of the chasing pack in the ATP Rankings after successfully defending his Australian Open crown while American pair Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton enjoyed an excellent fortnight.

Sinner was always assured of remaining at No 1 after the hard-court Grand Slam, in fact he is set to stay top until at least March, but his lead at the top was reduced slightly due to Alexander Zverev’s run to the final.

The Italian started and finished the tournament with 11,830 points as he successfully defended his 2,000 points from last year, but Zverev went one better than in 2024 as he lost in the semi-final 12 months ago.

It means the German added 500 points to his tally, but he is still 3,695 points adrift of Sinner’s total although is now 1,125 points ahead of third-placed Carlos Alcaraz, who lost in the quarter-final.

Sinner, meanwhile, started his 34th week at No 1 on Monday and is now just three weeks away from moving ahead of Alcaraz in 16th place on the all-time list for most weeks at No 1. He is on course to move up to 13th place, just ahead of Gustavo Kuerten on 43 weeks.

Behind the top three in the rankings, Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic each moved up one place to No 5 and No 6, respectively, on the back of Daniil Medvedev’s second-round exit in Melbourne.

There is also a newcomer to the top 10 in Paul as the American climbs two places to a career-high No 9 after reaching the last eight of the Australian Open.

Compatriot Shelton jumps six places to No 14 after his run to the semi-final while Hubert Hurkacz drops out of the top 20.

Jiri Lehecka reaches a career-high No 23 as he is up five places while Gael Monfils returns to the top 40 with his nine-place jump to No 32 on the back of his fourth-round run.

Lorenzo Sonego gets a 20-place boost (No 35), Jacob Fearnley is up 15 to No 77 while some of the other rising stars were also rewarded.

The 19-year-old Learner Tien reached the fourth round after coming through qualifying and he jumps 41 places to No 80 while the 18-year-old Joao Fonseca also makes his top 100 debut after moving up 13 places to No 99 following his stunning win over ninth seed Andrey Rublev.

The 26-year-old Hady Habib became the first Lebanese player to win a Grand Slam match and he climbs 53 places to No 156.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 11,830 points

2. Alexander Zverev Germany – 8,135

3. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 7,010

4. Taylor Fritz United States – 5,050

5. Casper Ruud Norway – 4,160

6. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 3,900

7. Daniil Medvedev – 3,780

8. Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,735

9. Tommy Paul United States – 3,495

10. Andrey Rublev – 3,130

11. Grigor Dimitrov Bulgaria – 3,110

12. Holger Rune Denmark – 3,060

13. Stefanos Tsitsipas Greece – 3,005

14. Ben Shelton United States – 2,980

15. Ugo Humbert France – 2,865

16. Jack Draper Great Britain – 2,680

17. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 2,650

18. Frances Tiafoe United States – 2,560

19. Arthur Fils France – 2,330

20. Karen Khachanov – 2,310