Jannik Sinner has started his 31st consecutive week at No 1 in the ATP Rankings, but the big rankings winners of the first week of the new tennis season were Kei Nishikori, Joao Fonseca and Reilly Opelka.

Although he didn’t feature in any ATP Tour events last week, Sinner increased his lead at the top as his closest challenger Alexander Zverev dropped points.

The Italian didn’t have any points to defend and remains on 11,830 points ahead of his Australian Open title defence – a 4,195-point advantage over Zverev, who dropped 280 points after Germany failed to defend the United Cup.

Sinner is currently 17th on the list for most weeks at the top of the rankings and he will overtake Carlos Alcaraz – on 36 weeks – in the coming weeks as he assured of staying at No 1 until at least March while Ilie Nastasie is on 40 weeks at No 15.

Alcaraz remains third in the rankings, but he is now just 625 points adrift of Zverev with the latter having 800 points to defend at the Australian Open while the Spaniard will drop 400 points from last year’s quarter-final run.

Taylor Fritz picked up 250 points after leading the United States to the United Cup title and he is now 320 points ahead of Daniil Medvedev while Casper Ruud completes the top five.

Novak Djokovic dropped 10 points after losing against Reilly Opelka in the quarter-final of the Brisbane International, but he remains seventh while Alex de Minaur is up one spot with Andrey Rublev dropping a place.

Opelka finished runner-up in Brisbane as he retired during the first set of the final against Jiri Lehecka, but his run earned him 165 points and that resulted in a 122-place surge to No 171 in the rankings.

Australian Open News

2025 Australian Open projected men’s singles seeds: ft. Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev

2025 Australian Open: When is the draw, who are the top seeds? Will Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu play?

Lehecka, meanwhile, was up four places to No 24, but he is set to drop again next week as he won’t defend his Adelaide title.

Alexandre Muller also won a title in the first week of the 2025 campaign and the Frenchman is up 11 places to a career-high of No 56 after winning his maiden trophy.

The 27-year-old defeated Kei Nishikori in the Hong Kong Open final. Former world No 4 Nishikori returns to the top 100 as he jumped 32 places to no 74.

Teenage sensation Joao Fonseca also climbed 32 places and he now sits at No 113 after winning the ATP Challenger Tour event in Brisbane.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 11,830 points

2. Alexander Zverev Germany – 7,635

3. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 7,010

4. Taylor Fritz United States – 5,350

5. Daniil Medvedev – 5,030

6. Casper Ruud Norway – 4,210

7. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 3,900

8. Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,535

9. Andrey Rublev – 3,520

10. Grigor Dimitrov Bulgaria – 3,200

11. Stefanos Tsitsipas Greece – 3,195

12. Tommy Paul United States – 3,145

13. Holger Rune Denmark – 2,910

14. Ugo Humbert France – 2,765

15. Jack Draper Great Britain – 2,685

16. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 2,600

17. Frances Tiafoe United States – 2,560

18. Hubert Hurkacz Poland – 2,555

19. Karen Khachanov – 2,410

20. Arthur Fils France – 2,355