ATP Rankings: Italy overtake the United States and France with top 100 feat

Italian tennis continues its rise as the country currently has the most players in the top 100 of the ATP Rankings with Jannik Sinner at the forefront of their surge.

The 23-year-old Sinner has been top of the rankings since he June 2024 when he became the first Italian to climb to No 1. Since then he has ruled the roost as he has spent 34 consecutive weeks at the summit.

Sinner has also built a commanding points lead over his closest rivals as he is leads second-placed Alexaxnder Zverev by 3,695 points while Carlos Alcaraz is another 1,125 points adrift in third place.

Following the successful defence of his Australian Open title, Sinner is set to remain at No 1 until at least March.

But Italian tennis is certainly enjoying an incredibly successful period as they have 11 players in the top 100 of the ATP Rankings, the most of any nation, with seven of them in the top 50.

Sinner is the only one in the top 10 after the season-opening Grand Slam, but Lorenzo Musetti joins him in the top 20 as he sits at No 17.

The big-hitting Matteo Berrettini is currently the Italian No 3 as he has moved up to No 33 and he is followed by Flavio Cobolli (34), Lorenzo Sonego (35), Matteo Arnaldi (40), Luciano Darderi (47), Luca Nardi (83), Fabio Fognini (81), Francesco Passaro (90) and Mattia Bellucci (98).

France are next best as they have 10 players in the top 100 with Ugo Humbert (15) currently their No 1 and Arthur Fils (15) the other player in the top 20.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (30), Gael Monfils (32), Alexandre Muller (57), Arthur Rinderknech (61), Benjamin Bonzi (62), Corentin Moutet (65), Quentin Halys (74) and Hugo Gaston (82) are next in line.

The United States often dominate the rankings, but they only have nine players in the top 100 although eight of them are in the top 50.

Taylor Fritz remains the American No 1 as he sits at No 4 and new top-10 entrant Tommy Paul at No 9 while Ben Shelton (14) and Frances Tiafoe (18) are in the top 20.

They also have Sebastian Korda (22), Alex Michelsen (36), Brandon Nakashima (41) and Marcos Giron (43) in the top 50 while rising star Learner Tien makes his top 100 debut after climbing 41 places to No 80 after reaching the fourth round in Melbourne.

Australia also have nine players in the top 10 and they are lead by Alex de Minaur (8) and he is followed by Alexei Popyrin (26), Jordan Thompson (28), Aleksandar Vukic (66), Thanasi Kokkinakis (72), Rinky Hijikata (73), Christopher O’Connell (78), James Duckworth (81) and Adam Walton (87).