ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner leads, Ben Shelton’s career high with new milestone in sight, Novak Djokovic -1

Jannik Sinner continues to dominate in the ATP Rankings, but Ben Shelton and Karen Khachanov were the stars of the show at the Canadian Open with the former winning his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title.

With Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper opting to skip the Masters tournament in Montreal, chances were always high that there would be a first-time winner and Shelton delivered as he defeated ninth seed Alex de Minaur, second seed Taylor Fritz and 11th seed Khachanov in his final three matches.

The American, who only made his top-10 debut after the French Open in June, started the tournament at a career-high No 7 in the rankings, but he earned 800 points for his title run and moved up one place to No 6 with Djokovic dropping one spot.

With only 200 points to defend at the Cincinnati Open, the top five is waving at the 22-year-old, especially with current No 5 Draper not playing in Ohio due to injury while Djokovic also won’t feature as he opted to take an extended break after Wimbledon.

For now, the top five are unchanged with Sinner celebrating his 61st consecutive week at No 1 following his surge to the top in June 2024 with Alcaraz 3,440 points behind him in second place and Alexander Zverev another 2,210 points adrift with Fritz in fourth and Draper in fifth.

Sinner, though, will come under pressure in the next few weeks as he will drop 3,000 points following his title runs at the Cincinnati Open (1,000 points) and US Open (2,000 points) in 2024 while Alcaraz lost early at both tournaments 12 months ago.

ATP News

Who will win the Cincinnati Open? Our men’s predictions, ft. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

How Novak Djokovic’s Cincinnati Open withdrawal could affect his ranking before the US Open

Zverev, meanwhile, had an opportunity to edge closer to Alcaraz after the Canadian Open, but he lost in the semi-final against Khachanov.

De Minaur, Holger Rune, Lorenzo Musetti and Andrey Rublev complete the top 10 while Khachanov – who has a career high of No 8 – rising four places to No 12 after finishing runner-up.

Alexei Popyrin is up seven places to No 19 while Sebastian Korda – who lost the 2024 Canadian Open semi-final against Popyrin – is slipping 12 places to No 42 as he didn’t compete in Montreal.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 12,030 points

2. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 8,590

3. Alexander Zverev Germany – 6,380

4. Taylor Fritz United States – 5,525

5. Jack Draper Great Britain – 4,650

6. Ben Shelton United States – 4,320

7. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 4,130

8. Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,480

9. Holger Rune Denmark – 3,340

10. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 3,235

11. Andrey Rublev – 3,210

12. Karen Khachanov – 3,190

13. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,995

14. Frances Tiafoe United States – 2,890

15. Daniil Medvedev – 2,760

16. Tommy Paul United States – 2,610

17. Jakub Mensik Czech Republic – 2,396

18. Alejandro Davidovic Fokina Spain – 2,275

19. Alexei Popyrin Australia – 2,250

20. Arthur Fils France – 2,180