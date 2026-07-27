Jannik Sinner remains well clear at the top of the rankings with none of his rivals in action last week while Novak Djokovic has moved up a couple of places despite his absence from the ATP Tour.

No one in the top 10 featured on the tour last week with all of them taking an extended break after Wimbledon with Alexander Bublik at No 11 the highest-ranked player in action.

World No 1 Sinner maintains his 4,970-point advantage over Alexander Zverev with Carlos Alcaraz another 320 points adrift in third place and Felix Auger-Aliassime a distant fourth.

Sinner started his 81st week at No 1 and he sits 10th in the all-time list for most weeks at the top of the rankings with ninth-placed Andre Agassi (101 weeks) his next target.

Although no one in the top 10 competed, some of them did drop points from the 2025 Washington DC Open as the event was held a week earlier. The ATP uses a rolling 52-week, cumulative system to determine the rankings and players have to defend points from the corresponding period 12 months ago every week.

Alex de Minaur is one of the players who competed at the ATP 500 event last year as he won the Washington DC event and earned 500 points. Those points dropped last week, resulting in a one-place drop to No 6 while Ben Shelton is down two spots to No 8.

ATP News

Carlos Alcaraz set a deadline to make a decision on his comeback by former British No 1

Alexander Zverev told he now has an ‘opportunity’ to become world No 1

Djokovic is the big winner as he moved up two places to No 5 as he didn’t drop any points from 12 months ago with minimal changes in the rest of the top 20.

For Djokovic, it is good news as he doesn’t have any points to defend until the US Open as he didn’t compete at the Canadian Open or Cincinnati Open last year, although he is also in danger of being overtaken if those below him perform better than they did at those events in 2025.

Frenchman Quentin Halys and Luca Van Assche were the two title winners on the ATP Tour the past weekend with the former winning his maiden singles trophy when he defeated Alexander Bublik in the final of the Austrian Open.

Halys earned a 32-place jump to No 52 with his Kitzbuhel run while Bublik remained at No 11.

The 22-year-old Van Assche, meanwhile, surged 30 spots to a new career high of No 48 after he beat Alexander Blockx in the Estoril Open to also claim his first-ever title on the ATP Tour.

Belgian Blockx also cracked a new high with a six-place jump to No 32.

Yannick Hanfmann is +7 to No 45 after reaching the semi-final in Austria, while some of the winners in Portugal include Jaime Faria (+9 to No 79), Hugo Gaston (+19 to No 90).

Corentin Moutet was a big dropper as he is -17 to No 57 while Botic van de Zandschulp is -14 to No 69

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 13,450

2. Alexander Zverev Germany – 8,480

3. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 8,160

4. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 4,740

5. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 3,760 (+2)

6. Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,660 (-1)

7. Daniil Medvedev – 3,620 (+1)

8. Ben Shelton United States – 3,580 (-2)

9. Flavio Cobolli Italy – 3,420

10. Taylor Fritz United States – 3,315

11. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 2,525

12. Jiri Lehecka Czechia – 2,470

13. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,435

14. Andrey Rublev – 2,380

15. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 2,315

16. Learner Tien United States – 2,245

17. Jakub Mensik Czechia – 2,205 (+1)

18. Valentin Vacherot Monaco – 2,188 (+1)

19. Frances Tiafoe United States – 2,180 (-2)

20. Francisco Cerundolo – 2,060 (+2)