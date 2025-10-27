Jannik Sinner has kept his hopes of returning to No 1 in the ATP Rankings alive with his title run at the Vienna Open while Joao Fonseca has reached a new career high.

With Carlos Alcaraz not in action last week, Sinner had a chance to keep the pressure on the current world No 1 and he did just that as he won the ATP 500 event in Austria to reduce the Spaniard’s lead at the top.

Six-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz – who replaced the Italian at the top on the back of his US Open title run – now leads his rival by 840 points and they could change positions after the upcoming Paris Masters.

Both players are in action at the ATP 1000 event and if Sinner wins the title and Alcaraz loses before the semi-finals, then the former will return to the top, although it will be a brief stay as he will drop to No 2 again when points from the 2024 ATP Finals drop.

However, a Sinner title run in Paris coupled with an early defeat for Alcaraz will mean the year-end No 1 ranking will go down to the wire.

The other changes in the top 10 sees Alex de Minaur move up one place, Ben Shelton drop one spot while Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime both climbed two places to return to the top 10. It is the first time since May 2023 that Auger-Aliassime is back in the top 10.

The injured pair of Jack Draper and Holger Rune are the two players to drop out of the top 10 while a bit further down, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina climbs two places to a new high of No 15.

Davidovich Fokina lost the ATP 500 Swiss Indoors final against Fonseca with the Brazilian teenager winning his biggest title following his ATP 250 trophy at the Argentine Open earlier this year.

The 19-year-old Fonseca surged 18 spots to a new high of No 28.

Other players who have achieved new career-highs in the top 100 of this week’s ATP Rankings are Courentin Moutet (32), Jaume Munar (36), Valentin Royer (59), Filip Misolic (87), Eliot Spizzirri (100).

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard – who won the title in Basel 12 months ago – is the biggest dropper as he is down 23 places to No 56 after losing in the first round.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 11,340 points

2. Jannik Sinner Italy – 10,500

3. Alexander Zverev Germany – 6,160

4. Taylor Fritz United States – 4,685

5. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 4,580

6. Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,935 (+1)

7. Ben Shelton United States – 3,820(-1)

8. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 3,685

9. Casper Ruud Norway – 3,235 (+2)

10. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 3,195 (+2)

11. Jack Draper Great Britain – 3,090 (-2)

12. Holger Rune Denmark – 2,990 (-2)

13. Daniil Medvedev – 2,810 (+1)

14. Karen Khachanov – 2,620 (-1)

15. Alejandro Davidovic Fokina Spain – 2,585 (+4)

16. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 2,520

17. Andrey Rublev – 2,470 (-2)

18. Jiri Lehecka Czech Republic – 2,415 (+1)

19. Jakub Mensik Czech Republic – 2,196

20. Tommy Paul United States – 2,110