ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner’s final days as No 1, Arthur Fils cracks new high, Joao Fonseca -12

Jannik Sinner may well have started his final week at No 1 in the rankings on Monday, as Alexander Zverev has a chance to overtake him at the end of this week.

The Italian has been top of the ATP Rankings since 13 April when he overtook Carlos Alcaraz for his third stint at No 1 and he currently sits on 28 consecutive weeks for an overall total of 94.

But his injury-enforced absence has helped Zverev to close the gap to just 700 points in the latest rankings as points from last year’s Vienna Open and Swiss Indoors have been removed.

And Zverev will have an opportunity to move ahead of Sinner next week as points for the 2025 Paris Masters, which was won by the Italian, will drop this week and it means Sinner’s lead is effectively 100 points as the German will drop only 400 points.

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But even if Zverev fails to get the job done, he will become world No 1 at the ATP Finals in November.

Carlos Alcaraz is a distant third as he is more than 4,000 points behind Zverev with Ben Shelton another 900-odd points adrift in fourth place.

Daniil Medvedev successfully defended his Almaty Open crown on Sunday, but the gap to Flavio Cobolli, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Arthur Fils in eighth place is under 400 points.

Fils reached the semi-final of the European Open in Brussels and he climbed two places to a new career-high of No 8 while Frances Tiafoe and Alex de Minaur complete the top 10.

But No 11 Rafael Jodar, No 12 Novak Djokovic and No 13 Taylor Fritz are not too far behind.

Fritz finished runner-up to Lorenzo Musetti at the Grand Prix Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes in Lyon and is up one place while Musetti remains at No 27.

Tallon Griekspoor was the other title winner last week as he lifted the European Open trophy, beating Jan-Lennard Struff in the final. The Dutchman is up 10 places to No 50 while Struff is three places ahead of Griekspoor as he jumped 11 places to No 47.

Nikoloz Basilashvili finished runner-up to Medvedev in Kazakhstan and he surged 33 places to No 95.

Rising star Joao Fonseca was the biggest dropper in the top 50 as he is -12 to No 40 with his plunge coming on the back of a season-ending injury.

Spain’s Jaume Munar is -15 to No 65, Roman Andres Burruchaga is -15 to No 77 and Marin Cilic is -12 to No 96.

ATP Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 10,450

2. Alexander Zverev Germany – 9,750

3. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 5,610

4. Ben Shelton United States – 4,680

5. Daniil Medvedev – 3,860

6. Flavio Cobolli Italy – 3,690

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 3,515

8. Arthur Fils France – 3,425 (+2)

9. Frances Tiafoe United States – 3,380

10. Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,280 (-2)

11. Rafael Jodar Spain – 3,234

12. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 3,090

13. Taylor Fritz United States – 2,995 (+1)

14. Tommy Paul United States – 2,675 (+1)

15. Alejandro Davidovic-Fokina Spain – 2,600 (-2)

16. Jakub Mensik Czechia – 2,495

17. Brandon Nakashima United States – 2,375

18. Learner Tien United States – 2,345

19. Francisco Cerundolo Argentina – 2,310 – (+2)

20. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 2,285 (-1)