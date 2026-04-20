Jannik Sinner has remained top of the ATP Rankings following his return to No 1 last week and he is now the odds-on favourite to remain there until the French Open while Arthur Fils earned a decent jump on the back of his Barcelona Open title.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Sinner usurped Carlos Alcaraz at the top after he beat his great rival in the Monte Carlo Masters final last week, but the Spaniard had a chance to reclaim the No 1 spot with a Barcelona title run. However, his hopes were ended early on as he withdrew from his second-round match due to injury.

It means Italian not only stays top for another week, but he also increased his lead to 390 points while he will have a chance to secure the top-seed status for the French Open at this week’s Madrid Open.

Sinner is the top seed at the ATP Masters 1000 event and he doesn’t have any points to defend while Alcaraz won’t play as he is still recovering from his forearm injury.

The Italian started his 68th week at No 1 on Monday, two more than Alcaraz.

The gap between the top two and the chasing pack remains massive as Alcaraz is 7,705 points ahead of Alexander Zverev, whose BMW Open title defence ended in the semi-final, with Novak Djokovic and Felix Auger-Aliassime completing the top five.

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Shelton followed up Zverev as the champion in Munich as he beat Flavio Cobolli in the final, but the American remains at No 6 in the rankings while Cobolli is up three places to a new high of No 13.

Fils was the other title winner as he beat Andrey Rublev in the Barcelona Open final and the Frenchman is up five places to No 25 after winning his first tournament since his eight-month injury layoff.

Rublev, meanwhile, climbed three places to No 12.

Spanish youngster Rafael Jodar once again caught the headlines as he reached the semi-finals in Barcelona after being handed a wildcard before losing against Fils in three sets.

The 19-year-old has broken into the top 50 for the first time as he is up 13 places to No 42 while Hamad Medjedovic, the other losing semi-finalist in Barcelona, surged 20 places to No 68 – still a few spots below his best of No 57.

Holger Rune was the defending champion at the ATP 500 event, but he remains sidelined because of injury and has dropped another 12 places to No 39 while Stefanos Tsitsipas slumped 13 places to No 80.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 13,350

2. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 12,960

3. Alexander Zverev Germany – 5,255

4. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 4,710

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 4,100

6. Ben Shelton United States – 4,070

7. Taylor Fritz United States – 3,870

7 Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,845 (-1)

9. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 3,715

10. Daniil Medvedev – 3,560

11. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 3,445

12. Andrey Rublev – 2,630 (+3)

13. Flavio Cobolli Italy – 2,600 (+3)

14. Jiri Lehecka Czechia – 2,540 (-1)

15. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,535 (-3)

16. Karen Khachanov – 2,220 (-2)

17. Valentin Vacherot Monaco – 2,168

18. Tommy Paul United States – 2,065

19. Frances Tiafoe United States – 1,965 (+1)

20. Francisco Cerundolo Argentina – 1,920 (-1)