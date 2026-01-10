Lorenzo Musetti reached the Hong Kong final in dramatic style after outlasting Andrey Rublev, securing a new career-high ranking in the process.

The Italian had lost his only previous clash against the Russian, which ended 6-4, 6-4 at the ATP 500 event in Dubai more than five years prior.

Nevertheless, Musetti fought back from a one-set deficit to clinch a 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-4 victory and reach an eighth ATP final.

Despite not winning a title since 2022, the Italian has only been improving – having made two Grand Slam semi-finals and featured in multiple Masters 1000 showpiece matches in the last 18 months.

“It was quite a match, I think I’ve never played like this here in Hong Kong,” said the Italian after his win.

“It was a really incredible level. Every time I was raising his level, and in the end, I increased [mine]. So I’m really happy to be in the final.”

En route to his encounter against Rublev, Musetti defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Coleman Wong.

He will now face Alexander Bublik in the final, with the pair having previously met on three occasions.

Bublik claimed victory in their first match via a retirement, before edging out a three-set clash at the ATP 250 in Adelaide.

Fortunes would be reversed in their latest meeting as Musetti secured a quarter-final win in Suttgart, 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 RET.

ATP Rankings Breakthrough

2025 marked a major step forward in Musetti’s development after breaking into the world’s top 10 for the first time, as a result of a second final at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

In addition, he reached the showpiece matches at both Chengdu and Athens, losing to Alejandro Tabilo and Novak Djokovic, respectively.

Musetti ended the year as the world No 8 and qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals, defeating Alex de Minaur, but falling to Carlos Alcaraz in the event’s semi-finals.

His latest victory in Hong Kong has now guaranteed that the two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist will enter the ATP’s top-five in the rankings for the first time on Monday, January 12.

Musetti is just the third countryman to achieve the feat in the Open Era, after Adriano Panatta and, more recently, Jannik Sinner.

He currently possesses 4105 ranking points and would gain an additional 85 points if he lifts the title in Hong Kong.

Even more intriguing is that Musetti is defending just 100 points at the upcoming Australian Open – having lost in the third round in 2025.

Meanwhile, the current world No 4 – Novak Djokovic – will seek to defend 720 ranking points, having reached the last four.

Alexander Zverev, who occupies the third position, made it to the showpiece match at the last edition of the Melbourne Grand Slam and thus gained 1200 ranking points.

Overall, if the 2025 Australian Open ranking points were removed, Musetti would be the current world No 3, and this means his two rivals must outperform the Italian in order to have a chance at keeping their lead.

