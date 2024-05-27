ATP Rankings: Novak Djokovic extends lead, but Jannik Sinner at No 1 in Live Rankings. Giovanni Perricard +51

Novak Djokovic remains at No 1 in the official ATP Rankings, but he may well have started his final fortnight at the top with Jannik Sinner primed to strike.

Tennis great Djokovic has now spent an incredible 427 weeks at No 1 and the 24-time Grand Slam winner will also spend next week at the top as the next rankings update will only take place after the French Open.

In fact, Djokovic managed to increase his lead at the top by 100 points following his run to the semi-final of the Geneva Open and he now sits on 9,960 points – a 1,190-point lead over Sinner in second place.

That would be considered a healthy lead in normal circumstances, but different rules are in place at Grand Slams as Djokovic will drop 2,000 points at Roland Garros as he is the defending champion.

It means Sinner has already become the unofficial world No 1 as the Italian only has 45 points to defend in Paris with the Live Rankings putting him on 8,735 points (players earn 10 points just for featuring in the first round) with Djokovic on 7,970.

Djokovic will need to reach at least the semi-final to stand any hope of preventing Sinner from becoming the new world No 1.

But back to the official rankings, there were no changes in the top 10 although Casper Ruud was a big winner as he earned 240 points after winning the Geneva Open title.

Alexander Bublik moved up three places to No 17 after reaching the semi-final of the Lyon Open while the man who beat him at the ATP 250 event, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, is into the top 100.

The 20-year-old Perricard became tennis’ newest title winner when he defeated Tomas Etchevvery in the final in Lyon and he surged 51 places to a career-high No 66 on the back of his trophy.

Tomas Machac – the man who ended Djokovic’s run in Geneva – also climbed to a career-high as he moved up 10 places to No 34.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 9,960 points

2. Jannik Sinner Italy – 8,770

3. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 7,300

4. Alexander Zverev Germany – 6,305

5. Daniil Medvedev – 6,295

6. Andrey Rublev – 4,700

7. Casper Ruud Norway – 4,425

8. Hubert Hurkacz Poland – 3,885

9. Stefanos Tsitsipas Greece – 3,700

10. Grigor Dimitrov Bulgaria – 3,555

11. Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,490

12. Taylor Fritz United States – 2,980

13. Holger Rune Denmark – 2,700

14. Tommy Paul United States – 2,655

15. Ben Shelton United States – 2,500

16. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 2,110

17. Ugo Humbert France – 2,285

18. Karen Khachanov – 2,090

19. Nicolas Jarry Chile – 2,075

20. Sebastian Baez, Argentina – 1,990