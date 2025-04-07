The big guns will only begin their Monte Carlo Masters campaigns in the second round, but do you know how many points they are defending at this week’s ATP Masters event?

World No 1 Jannik Sinner will of course once again be absent as he continues to serve his three-month ban. The Italian will also miss the Madrid Open and Barcelona Open before finally returning at the Italian Open in early May.

Despite not featuring in Monte Carlo this year, the Italian will still drop points from his 2024 results so he will lose out, but not by too much.

He is currently on 10,330 points, but will remain top after the tournament as Alexander Zverev is too far adrift in second place.

Unlike the Sunshine Double, the Indian Wells Open and Miami Open which are 96-player single draws, the Monte Carlo event is a 56-player draw, which means there is a change in the points being awarded as it starts at the round of 64 and not the round of 128.

So it is first round, second round, the round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final.

Monte Carlo Ranking Points Breakdown

Winner: 1000 points

Finalist: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 400 points

Quarter-finalists: 200 points

Round of 16: 100 points

Round of 32: 50 points

First of 64: 10 points

Let’s start with the top five in the ATP Rankings and Jannik Sinner will drop 400 points after reaching the semi-final last year. It means he will be on 9,930 points after the tournament as he will not be able to add to his tally.

Zverev – who is 2,685 points behind the Italian – lost in the third round last year so he will drop only 50 points and a decent performance this time around will help him to edge closer to Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz is in an even better position as he didn’t play last year due to injury so he will not have any points to defend and could overtake Zverev if he wins the title and the German falls in the second round.

World No 4 Taylor Fritz lost in the first round in 2024, but won’t compete this year while 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic reached the last four last year so will drop 400 points.

Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas were the finalists in 2024 and the former will also drop 650 points while Tsitsipas is defending 1,000 points as he won the title last year.

As a result, Ruud has slipped four places to No 11 in the Live Rankings while Tsitispas is down nine places to No 17. Both, of course, can work their way back up with a couple of victories this week.

Alex de Minaur, Ugo Hubert, Karen Khachanov and Holger Rune fell at the quarter-final stage last year so will drop 200 points.

Live Rankings After Points Dropped

1. Jannik Sinner – 9,330 points

2. Alexander Zverev – 7,595

3. Carlos Alcaraz – 6,730

4. Taylor Fritz – 5,280

5. Novak Djokovic – 4,120

6. Jack Draper – 3,780

7. Andrey Rublev – 3,440

8. Daniil Medvedev – 3,200

9. Tommy Paul – 3,160

10. Alex de Minaur – 3,145

11. Casper Ruud – 3,125

12. Holger Rune – 3,080

13. Ben Shelton – 2,700

14. Arthur Fils – 2,630

15. Lorenzo Musetti – 2,600

16. Frances Tiafoe – 2,525

17. Stefanos Tsitsipas – 2,455

18. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 2,415

19. Grigor Dimitrov – 2,405

20. Tomas Machac – 2,210

The top eight seeds have byes into the second round and their 10 points for a first-round victory have already been added to their tallies above.