ATP Rankings: Sinner’s consolation, Alcaraz’s title, Draper and Paul’s new milestones, Ruud -8

Jannik Sinner lost a dramatic French Open final against Carlos Alcaraz, but he still managed to increase his lead over the Spaniard at the top of the ATP Rankings.

The world No 1 started the clay-court Grand Slam 1,530 points ahead of Alcaraz, but he finished the tournament with a 2,030-point advantage as he went further than in 2024 while the Spaniard managed to defend his points from the previous year.

Sinner reached the semi-final last year so he had 800 points to defend, but his runners-up finish (1,300) means he added 500 points to his tally and moved to 10,880 points in the rankings.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, stayed on 8,850 as he equalled last year’s total of 2,000 points.

Sinner started his 53rd consecutive week at No 1 in the ATP Rankings on Monday – which puts him 13th in the all-time list for most weeks at the top – and he is set to stay there until after Wimbledon.

The gap between Alcaraz and Zverev increased following the latter’s quarter-final exit while there is a new name in the top five as Jack Draper has climbed to a career-high No 4 after reaching the fourth round.

Tennis great Novak Djokovic also moved up one place after reaching the semi-final while Lorenzo Musetti continued his rise to a best of No 6 with his run to the last four.

The battle for the American No 1 ranking is close as Taylor Fritz dropped three spots to No 7 after his early exit while Tommy Paul now sits one place behind him after he jumped four spots while Ben Shelton sits at No 12 and Frances Tiafoe at No 13.

Fritz, though, still has a handy 975-point lead over Paul.

Casper Ruud started the tournament at No 8, but his second-round defeat resulted in a slump to No 16 while Stefanos Tsitsipas has now officially left the top 20 as he is down six to No 26.

Alexander Bublik pulled off the upset of the tournament after stunning Draper and he is rewarded with a 19-place jump to No 43 while rising star Joao Fonseca is up eight places to No 57 after his run to the third round.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 10,880 points

2. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 8,850

3. Alexander Zverev Germany – 6,385

4. Jack Draper Great Britain – 4,800

5. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 4,630

6. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 4,560

7. Taylor Fritz United States – 4,485

8. Tommy Paul United States – 3,510

9. Holger Rune Denmark – 3,440

10. Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,285

11. Daniil Medvedev – 3,100

12. Ben Shelton United States – 3,080

13. Frances Tiafoe United States – 3,015

14. Arthur Fils France – 2,935

15. Andrey Rublev – 2,920

16. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,905

17. Jakub Mensik Czech Republic – 2,322

18. Francisco Cerundolo Argentina – 2,285

19. Grigor Dimitrov Bulgaria – 2,205

20. Ugo Humbert France – 2,195