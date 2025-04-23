Defending champion Andrey Rublev is in danger of slipping down the ATP Rankings after the Madrid Open while Lorenzo Musetti is in line to make his top-10 debut.

Rublev lifted his second ATP Masters trophy last year when he defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final, earning 1,000 ranking points in the process that helped him to solidify his position in the top 10.

But that 1,000 points will drop from his overall tally this week and he has dropped nine places to No 17, but, of course, he can still make up ground over the next fortnight with a run to the latter stages of the tournament.

The Madrid Open is a 96-player singles draw event and all 32 seeds receive byes into the second round, which means they earn 10 points without lifting a racket.

Madrid Open Ranking Points Breakdown

Winner: 1000 points

Finalist: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 400 points

Quarter-finalists: 200 points

Round of 16: 100 points

Round of 32: 50 points

First of 64: 10 points

So there is a bit of good news for Rublev as he is -990 ahead of his second-round match while Auger-Aliassime is -640, although the Canadian has dropped seven places in the Live Rankings to No 26.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner will, of course, not be in action at the Madrid Open as it is the last tournament he will miss due to his three-month suspension, but he will still drop 200 points after reaching the quarters last year.

The three-time Grand Slam winner will be back at the Italian Open in May.

Alexander Zverev is the top seed and it’s an event where he can make up ground on Sinner and possibly put a gap between himself and third-placed Carlos Alcaraz.

The German is only defending 100 points from his third-round defeat in 2024 while Alcaraz, who was the two-time defending champion last year, lost in the quarter-final and will drop 200 points (190 when his 10 points for his bye are added).

Taylor Fritz lost in the last four against Rublev and so will drop 400 points, but remains at No 4 in the Live Rankings while Jiri Lehecka was the other semi-finalist and he has slipped 10 places to No 37.

Daniil Medvedev and Francisco Cerundolo joined Sinner and Alcaraz in exiting at the quarter-final stage so they will effectively be -190.

Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper are the biggest “winners” in the top 10 as they the former didn’t compete last year so he won’t drop any points while Draper is defending only 30 points.

Lorenzo Musetti is currently at a career-high No 11 in the official rankings, but he has climbed two places to No 9 in the Live Rankings as he lost in the second round last year.

Instead, points for his 19th best result will be deducted so he will drop 50 points before another 10 is added for his bye.

Live Rankings (After Points Dropped With 10 Added For Bye)

1. Jannik Sinner – 9,730 points

2. Alexander Zverev – 7,995

3. Carlos Alcaraz – 7,860

4. Taylor Fritz – 4,725

5. Novak Djokovic – 4,130

6. Jack Draper – 3,800

7. Alex de Minaur – 3,454

8. Holger Rune – 3,440 (+1)

9. Lorenzo Musetti – 3,160 (+2)

10. Tommy Paul – 3,120 (+2)

11. Daniil Medvedev – 3,100 (-1)

12. Ben Shelton – 2,980 (+1)

13. Arthur Fils – 2,920 (+1)

14. Casper Ruud – 2,725 (+1)

15. Grigor Dimitrov – 2,595 (+1)

16. Frances Tiafoe – 2,550 (+1)

17. Andrey Rublev – 2,540 (-9)

18. Stefanos Tsitsipas – 2,380

19. Tomas Machac – 2,215 (+1)

20. Ugo Humbert – 2,145 (+2)

The likes of Djokovic, Draper, De Minaur and newly-crowned Barcelona Open winner Holger Rune could receive nice ranking boosts if they enjoy runs to the latter stages at the Madrid Open.