ATP Rankings: How many points will Sinner, Zverev, Alcaraz, Shelton, Djokovic drop next week?

The Vienna Open and Swiss Indoors are the two events on the ATP Tour calendar for the week of 26 October, but players will also drop points in the Live ATP Rankings from the Paris

It is set to be a big week in the ATP Rankings for the week of 26 October as players will not only drop points from last year’s Vienna Open and Swiss Indoors, but also the Paris Masters.

The ATP uses a rolling 52-week, cumulative system to determine the ATP Rankings and it means players have to defend points from the corresponding tournament and/or period 12 months ago.

Points are removed in the Live ATP Rankings at the start of the current event and then players will earn points for their round-by-round progression.

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The Vienna Open and Swiss Indoors are the two events on the calendar this coming week.

But just to add to the confusion, the Paris Masters took place a week earlier in 2026 so points that players earned from the ATP 1000 event will also be included in the points dropping total.

Live ATP Rankings As Of 25 October

1. Jannik Sinner – 10,950

2. Alexander Zverev – 10,070

3. Carlos Alcaraz – 5,610

4. Ben Shelton – 4,720

5. Daniil Medvedev – 3,775

6. Flavio Cobolli – 3,720

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 3,590

8. Alex de Minaur – 3,430

9. Arthur Fils – 3,425

10. Frances Tiafoe – 3,380

Points The Big-Name Players Will Drop

Jannik Sinner – 1,500

World No 1 Sinner, of course, won’t be in action this week as he was forced to end his 2026 season early due to his ongoing knee injury, but he could drop to No 2 in the rankings by the end of next week as he has the most to lose.

The Italian won the Vienna Open (500 points) and the Paris Masters (1,000) last year so 10,950 so he will drop to 9,450 points after the Vienna Open.

Alexander Zverev – 730

Zverev has a chance to become the new world No 1 on 2 November as he is only 880 points behind Sinner in the official rankings, while he will drop a total of 730 points.

The German finished runner-up (330) in Austria 12 months ago while he lost in the semi-final in Paris (400).

But even if he doesn’t finish the No 1 job in Vienna, he will get another chance in Paris.

Carlos Alcaraz – 10

The seven-time Grand Slam winner has a chance to chip away at the top two’s points lead as he will drop only 10 points, as he didn’t play Vienna or Basel last year and lost in the second round in Paris.

Ben Shelton – 250

The American lost in the round of 16 in Basel (50) and was a quarter-finalist at the season-ending ATP Masters 1000 event in France.

Daniil Medvedev – 250

Former world No 1 Medvedev is in the same boat as Shelton as he reached the round of 16 in Vienna (50) and the quarter-finals in Paris (200).

Deep runs in both of this year’s tournaments could help him to move clear of Cobolli and Auger-Aliassime in the rankings.

Flavio Cobolli – 100

The world No 6 lost in the round of 16 in Vienna (50) and the round of 32 in Paris (50).

Felix Auger-Aliassime – 750

One of several players in the running for a place at ATP Finals, but Auger-Aliassime has the most points to defend from that group as he was a quarter-finalist in Basel (100) and finished runner-up to Sinner in Paris.

The Canadian is in danger of dropping out of the top 10.

Alex de Minaur – 400

The Australian was a semi-finalist in Vienna (200) and a quarter-finalist in Paris (200) last year and he too could drop down the rankings if he doesn’t perform well at the next two events.

Arthur Fils – 0

Fils could boost his chances of qualifying for Turin this coming week as he doesn’t have any points to defend for the rest of the year after injury forced him to miss the final few months of the 2025 season.

Frances Tiafoe – 0

Like Fils, Tiafoe also won’t drop any points and he could also boost his hopes of playing at the ATP Finals with a deep run in Vienna.

Rafael Jodar – 75

The Spaniard is currently 11th in the rankings and ninth in the Race To Turin.

Jodar, of course, was still playing lower-level events last year as he was ranked outside the top 200.

He will defend 75 points from his ATP Challenger Tour title run in Charlottesville 12 months ago.

Novak Djokovic – 0

The world No 12 has a big chance to move into the qualifying places for the ATP Finals as he didn’t play in Vienna, Basel or Paris last year.

Djokovic has signed up for the ATP 500 event in Switzerland next week and is also set to feature at the Paris Masters.