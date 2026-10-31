ATP Rankings Race to Turin: Why Taylor Fritz’s Basel defeat could prove costly for the American

Taylor Fritz suffered a shock defeat at the Swiss Indoors in Basel on Saturday and his hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin have been dealt a huge blow as a result.

The sixth seed in Basel, Fritz was the highest-ranked player left in the draw by the semi-final stage, though was beaten by 7-6(5), 6-3 by the unseeded Valentin Vacherot in the last four.

Victory for Vacherot saw the Monegasque reach his first ATP Tour final since his memorable run to the Shanghai Masters title last October, but could prove costly for Fritz in his quest to reach to Turin.

With only a matter of weeks left before ATP Finals action in Turin, we look at the uphill task the American faces if he wants to once again reach the year-end championships.

Can Fritz still qualify for the ATP Finals?

Fritz can still qualify for the year-end championships in Turin, though his hopes will likely be dependant on a strong run at the Paris Masters next week and early exits for his qualification rivals.

The American has earned 200 ranking points for his semi-final run in Basel, though that is only enough to leave him 12th in the ATP Race to Turin as things stand, holding 2,885 points.

With world No 2 and defending ATP Finals champion Jannik Sinner not competing this year due to injury, whoever finishes in ninth place in the race will secure a spot in the round-robin stage in Turin.

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However, Fritz’s Basel defeat to Vacherot on Saturday leaves him 325 points behind Alex de Minaur, who currently sits ninth in the Live ATP Race to Turin on 3,210 points after reaching the final of the Vienna Open; he will move to 3,380 points should he win Sunday’s final.

With Rafael Jodar and Novak Djokovic — currently sitting in 10th and 11th place, respectively — also trying to complete a late charge for qualification, Fritz could well have his hands full when it comes to qualification.

And, with Flavio Cobolli, Arthur Fils, and Frances Tiafoe also yet to confirm their places in the ATP Finals, a competitive battle for the final four qualification spots leaves Fritz scrambling for his place.

The American has qualified for the ATP Finals in three of the previous four years, reaching the final in 2024 and the semi-final on his debut in 2022; though he did not qualify in 2023, he was an alternate.

He exited at the round robin stage in 2025 with a 1-2 record, beating Lorenzo Musetti but falling to Carlos Alcaraz and de Minaur.

Live ATP Rankings Race to Turin (as of October 31, 2026)

1) Alexander Zverev, (Q)

2) Jannik Sinner, 7,950 points – will not compete

3) Carlos Alcaraz, 4,930 (Q)

4) Ben Shelton, 4,530 (Q)

5) Daniil Medvedev, 3,860 (Q)

6) Flavio Cobolli, 3,690

7) Arthur Fils, 3,525

8) Frances Tiafoe, 3,380

9) Alex de Minaur, 3,21o

Cutoff

10) Rafael Jodar, 3,209

11) Novak Djokovic, 2,890

12) Taylor Fritz, 2,885